General Flynn Immunity Avoids Martha Stewart Treatment, Mike Cernovich Claims

General Michael Flynn’s alleged attempt to seek legal immunity from the FBI in exchange for his testimony may be an effort to avoid the trap that domestic diva Martha Stewart apparently fell into.

That is the contention of controversial author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich, who is also a lawyer, about the ongoing probe of Russia’s alleged meddling in Election 2016 to supposedly assist the Trump campaign.

The retied U.S. Army lieutenant general left the Donald Trump administration after just three weeks over misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his telephone conversation with the Russian ambassador which was leaked. There are also allegations that Obama “Deep State” federal bureaucracy holdovers purposely leaked surveillance information to the press to undermine the Trump transition.

In a Periscope broadcast which is also uploaded to YouTube, Cernovich insisted that the immunity proposal on the table – if true – is reasonable given how the government treated Martha Stewart.

Stewart went to jail in part for making false statements to the feds in connection with an insider trading investigation

Under intense FBI grilling, a person could inadvertently make a misstatement or an imprecise statement. Under federal law, such a misstatement need not be about a material fact, Cernovich contended.

News outlets ran with the story as if Flynn has incriminating information Trump, but the media spin and conclusion jumping is all wrong, the Danger & Play Internet impresario insisted to his social media followers in the video embedded below.

“What did Martha Stewart get convicted of?…She was convicted of obstruction of justice. So what the FBI will do is they’ll interview for four hours…if you lie to the FBI even by accident, or even if it unrelated to the purpose of the investigation, hey, you committed a felony…so what [Flynn} has told them is, ‘hey, if you guys want to talk to me, I’m not going to let you jam me up with some chicken-sh*t, bullsh*t, fake obstruction of justice charge. I’m not going to talk to you unless you agree that everything I say is free and clear’…so anyway, long story short, General Flynn isn’t going to talk to the FBI because he doesn’t have to, because no lawyer would let their client talk to the FBI period, end of discussion.”

Cernovich also deemed the Wall Street Journal, which broke the Flynn story without explaining the legal context, as fake news as it relates to the FBI. He also compared the Flynn media reporting to Rachel Maddow hyping up Trump’s tax return which turned out to reflect positively on Trump.

After watching the video, draw your own conclusions.

Flynn’s lawyer claims that his client has a story to tell but that “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution,” the Washington Post reported.

The attorney added that the Afghan and Iraq vet who was the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency is the subject of “unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo.”

In the past, General Flynn has thrown shade on Hillary Clinton’s aides who have sought immunity deals in the private email server investigation, as did then-candidate Trump, ABC News recalled.

President Trump tweeted that he agreed with Flynn’s lawyer that the investigation is nothing more than a political witch hunt. He also encouraged Flynn to testify before Congress. The Senate Intelligence Committee, for now, has turned down a request by Flynn’s lawyer to grant the general immunity in exchange for his testimony..

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer chided the media for failing to cover Hillary Clinton’s Russian connections, particularly in giving Russia 20 percent of U.S. uranium when she was U.S. secretary of state, and Bill Clinton’s paid speeches in Moscow, Gateway Pundit reported.

Despite the hostility aimed at Russia currently, President Obama was caught on a hot mic reassuring Vladimir Putin placeholder Dmitry Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” with missile defense after the 2012 election. Squawker noted. During an election debate, the-then incumbent president ridiculed rival Mitt Romney for warning about Russian aggression.

Mike Cernovich created a lot of buzz in this exchange on 60 Minutes which Cernovich fans contend exposed CBS correspondent Scott Pelley for media bias in a segment of fake news.

Hillary Clinton aides supposedly also met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign, the Washington Examiner detailed.

[Featured Image by Lauren Victoria Burke/AP Images]