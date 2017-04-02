‘Rick & Morty’ Season 3 Production Delayed: Will This Be The Show’s Last Season?

Rick and Morty Season 3 was expected to debut in late 2016 but as time goes on, there is still no news regarding when exactly the third season will be released. But what is known for now is that the series’ creator, Dan Harmon, provided details revealing why the new episodes took so long.

For those of you who have not yet had a chance to see Rick and Morty, here’s a very brief summary: Rick Sanchez, a mad scientist, spunky, drunk and space smuggler, along with his 14-year-old grandson Morty Smith, is involved in all sorts of follies throughout space, other planets, and other alternative realities. Each chapter is about 22 minutes.

Among black humor, bad words, clever plots, phallic structures in each chapter, and not to forget the imminent winks to pop culture and science fiction cradle, Rick and Morty is, without a doubt, the best thing that could happen for fans to watch after Adventure Time.

This series was created by Dan Harmon, also the creator of NBC’s Community, along with his partner Justin Roiland, who works on Adult Swim (the adult wing of Cartoon Network). The two introduced Rick and Morty’s first season to the world in 2013. Given its surge in popularity, the show featured the second season in 2015 and promised the third in 2016.

Sadly, the third season never dawned. Critics and fans have waited anxiously but still, there seems to be no definitive news regarding the show’s third season until Harmon made things clear. He said that the delay is partly because how difficult it is to write scripts with Roiland without igniting endlessly repeated discussions.

The creator of the series used his personal twitter account to talk about the premiere of the third season, the fights with his partner and the future of the series.”We have fights all the time and then we have fights why we’re having fights,” Dan explained. Will they overcome their personal obstacles and create the episodes for Season 3? If so, will it be the last season they make together? Does this signify the end of Rick and Morty?

The last chapter of the second season was broadcast in October 2015, and at that time the character Mr. Poopybutthole said that he had to wait a year and a half to see how the story would follow. Having mentioned that, it gives fans a narrow idea regarding the approximate date of Season 3’s premiere.

At the Sundance Film Festival, Dan Harmon gave an interview with Indiewire where he clarified: “I do not have the exact date of the premiere of the third season of Rick and Morty.”

According to the co-creator, he does not know when Rick and Morty’s Season 3 will be released primarily because he is also not authorized to reveal any information given the fact that the series lies in the terrain of Adult Swim. Any statements will come from there.

However, Harmon did concede that the delay for the upcoming season’s production is on him and his partner Justin Roiland. He stated that if Roiland were here, he would have said the same thing. “It has taken me longer than expected to be able to write the episodes. I do not know why this happened, but it’s my fault.”

