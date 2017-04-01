‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Will ‘TWD’ Fans Be Satisfied With Season 7 Finale?

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale is upon us and it’s safe to say that some fans still haven’t forgotten the ultimate cliffhanger that AMC left us with last season and are concerned that we’ll end up in the same boat again. Will the highly anticipated TWD season finale be amazing? Or should we all buckle down and prepare for another months-long cliffhanger where we get to wonder the fate of one (or two) of the most beloved cast members? Although we likely won’t be seeing the end of Negan anytime soon, it has been reported that Season 7 will end leaving fans much happier than last time and really, with a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, that’s all we can ask for.

One thing is for sure, ever since The Walking Dead fans freaked out over the last finale and showed just how angry they were over the deaths of Glenn and Abraham, AMC has been trying to win fans back and keep them happy. Now it’s pretty clear that there are certain characters in the series that are, in a way, untouchable.

As we know, no one is safe in The Walking Dead and AMC proved that already. However, now they also know that the ratings aren’t safe either and taking out certain characters, or maybe it was the way they went out with neverending gore, will spell disaster as fans turn their backs in droves.

It was only after the TWD storyline took a huge turn for the better that ratings began to go back up. It turns out that no one wants to see Rick Grimes get used and abused by Negan. It’s quite the opposite really. Everyone wants to see Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and the rest of the crew destroying their enemies. Even the really, really bad enemies like Negan who, despite their own fanbase and appeal, are still bad guys.

So will The Walking Dead Season 7 finale give the fans what they want? According to The New York Times,TWD star Andrew Lincoln has said that the Season 7 finale is going to be very satisfying for fans. To further prove just how far the TWD producers will go to keep the fans happy, showrunner Scott Gimple has doubled down on Lincoln’s claims and said that the finale will be “very conclusive.”

While it’s hard to see exactly what will happen in The Walking Dead Season 7 finale considering all the open plots to worry about, it really is starting to look like there will be a light at the end of the tunnel for Rick Grimes and his group of survivors. It also looks like things might not go so well for Negan after Rick rallies the troubles from multiple other groups to stand with him and take out their oppressor.

What we do know for sure, despite promises that the Season 7 finale will be “conclusive” is that Negan is not going to die. Jeffrey Dean Morgan already made it clear that his character, Negan, will be sticking around through Season 8. However, there could be a light at the end of that tunnel.

With Rick and his survivors forming alliances with other groups and putting together a plan to take Negan out, we can expect much of the comic book storyline to be included. The IMDb synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 7 finale is called “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” and teases that “the stakes continue to grow higher as paths cross; The group enacts an intricate plan.”

Based on the synopsis, it’s hard to imagine that Negan ends up getting himself captured during the 85 minute finale for Season 7 of The Walking Dead but it sure would tie up those loose ends nicely and it would be both satisfying and conclusive for fans. It also would end the season with Rick and Daryl looking like heroes again, which is ultimately what The Walking Dead fans want.

How do you think The Walking Dead Season 7 finale will end? Will Negan end up in a cell or will the “satisfying” and “conclusive” ending be something entirely different?