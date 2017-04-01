Trump Calls Chuck Todd ‘Sleepy Eyes’ – Melania Trump’s Asked About Anti-Bullying

The Twitter account of Donald J. Trump‏ has crowned a new name for Chuck Todd, the moderator of and the political director who has covered politics since 1992. That new nickname for Chuck is “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd,” according to a tweet published to Twitter by President Trump on Saturday, April 1. For anyone else, dubbing Todd “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd” might be taken as an April Fool’s Day joke, but it isn’t the first time that Mr. Trump has given nicknames to folks, like “Crooked Hillary” and “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” and “Little Marco Rubio” and “Low Energy Jeb Bush.” As a result of Trump’s below quoted viral tweet, Chuck’s name is a trending topic on Twitter, with more than 30,000 tweets coming in under his name.

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @ NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?”

After that viral tweet, President Trump published to Twitter that investigative reporters like Todd were “pushing the phony Russia story,” calling it a scam.

“It is the same Fake News Media that said there is ‘no path to victory for Trump’ that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!”

As a result of Mr. Trump calling Chuck “Sleepy Eyes,” people on Twitter began reminding both Mr. and Mrs. Trump that Melania is supposed to have a campaign as First Lady Trump that helps to ease cyber-bullying. Some are pointing to the fact that President Trump’s name calling of Chuck and others is an example of bullying people online.

“‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’ Which reminds me, when is @ FLOTUS going to start her anti-bullying campaign?”

For his part, Todd‏ tweeted that he wasn’t sleepy, even if Chuck did stay up late the night before President Trump called him “Sleepy Eyes.”

“For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the # msstate upset of UConn. # cowbell. Don’t feel sleepy at all though.”

Pro-Trump and likely anti-Trump people are now creating memes of Chuck that show Todd’s eyes looking sleepy, with pillows Photoshopped into the background.

The fact that Trump called Chuck “Sleepy Eyes,” according to the New York Post,‎ is being viewed by some readers as a potential distraction from the White House to try and take the view off of anyone’s possible ties to Russia by getting the media to focus on Mr. Trump’s allegations of wire-tapping by former President Obama. And perhaps the fact that Mr. Trump has taken to calling Chuck “Sleepy Eyes,” the hope might be that it will cause a temporary distraction. Other Twitter users are urging Chuck to keep researching Mr. Trump.

Although Trump is calling Russia stories a scam, investigations are ramping up, according to CBS News. The fact that Mr. Trump is trying to dictate the manner in which Todd and NBC should cover stories isn’t sitting well with all readers and viewers.

The Twitter insult against Todd came one day after Trump walked out of an executive order signing without signing any orders, as reported by Fox 4.

As seen in the top photo above, a wax model of Mr. Trump stands near a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His #saturdaymorning tweet was about Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd. This fool is actually the @POTUS?

Amerikkka is the laughing stock of the world! pic.twitter.com/NR1qwf2Z0i — Dani ✌???? (@icequeen41861) April 1, 2017

Apparently, Mr. Trump was angry about Chuck’s coverage analyzing potential ties to Russia and the influence on the presidential campaign.

Some of the responses to President Trump calling Chuck “Sleepy Eyes” can be read below.

“Sleepy eyes? How do you get Chuck Todd confused with Ben Carson.” “I think the louder he screams FAKE NEWS the more on point that reporting is!! Keep digging Chuck Todd!” “While her husband is attacking ‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’ I wonder if Melania is still focusing on the cyber bullying campaign. Or nah?”

