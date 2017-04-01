‘Big Little Lies’ Finale Spoilers: Who Will Die At Trivia Night?

Big Little Lies is coming to an end on HBO this week, and fans who haven’t read the book are dying to know which character is going to be killed. Throughout the course of the show, it has been revealed that one of the characters was murdered in a grisly way, but the identity of the killer and the victim have been kept under wraps.

Warning: Major Big Little Lies book spoilers below.

According to TV Guide, Big Little Lies viewers will finally get to find out the answers to the show’s biggest questions in the season finale on Sunday night. Of course, fans who have not read the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, don’t know what to expect. There are a number of characters who hate each other in the series, and any one of them could easily be the murderer or the victim.

The main set to dueling characters on Big Little Lies is Madeline, played by Reese Witherspoon, and Renata, played by Laura Dern. These two privileged mothers have been at each other’s throats since the premiere episode. It all started when Renata blamed Jane’s son, Ziggy, for bullying her daughter, Amabella, and Madeline stepped in to defend her new friend. Later, Madeline and Renata were at it again when Madeline planned a Disney on Ice outing for the kids in the class during Amabella’s birthday party. While that feud could easily end in murder, there are many more tumultuous relationships between the characters, and one of them is likely to be the show’s big finish.

One of the most complicated relationships in the Big Little Lies world is that of Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman on the show, and her husband, Perry, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgard. The couple, who seem like the most perfect and put together pair in Monterey are hiding a dark secret. Perry is an abusive husband, and Celeste is finally starting to get the nerve to pick up and leave him. However, things could explode at trivia night that may leave one of them dead, and the other accused of murder. Since Perry has been the show’s most hated character, fans are fully expecting him to bite the dust in the season finale.

In the book, everything explodes at a school event called trivia night. The function is a fundraiser where the parents dress up in costumes and party the night away. During the event, as the group of main players head outside onto the balcony, Jane, played by Shailene Woodly on the series, comes face to face with Celeste’s husband, Perry, for the first time. She quickly realizes he is the man who raped and impregnated her many years ago. Jane confronts him, and when Celeste interjects Perry slaps her across the face in front of everyone.

The character of Bonnie, is is portrayed by Zoe Kravitz on the show, grew up with an abusive father and pushes Perry causing him to slip. Perry falls over the side of the balcony to his death. Although everyone agrees to cover for Bonnie, she later confesses to the police and is let off the hook with community service. Celeste moves away with her sons and uses Perry’s money to set up a trust fund for Jane’s son, Ziggy.

While the show has already made changes from the book, such as the moving the setting from Australia to Monterey, California, it’s not set in stone that the finale will go in the same direction as the book. In fact, many viewers are hoping that the show will return for a Season 2, even though it’s based off of a stand alone novel. While the odds of a second season aren’t good, the chances that more Liane Moriarty books being adapted into limited series’ is a real possibility.

The Big Little Lies season finale airs Sunday night on HBO.

[Featured Image by Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO]