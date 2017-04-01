Charoset Recipe: Make You Passover Seder Sizzle By Adding Your Own Touch

Passover is coming up, and Jews around the world are preparing for the traditional feast. And while the meal is largely symbolic, that doesn’t mean that it can’t wow your friends and family with flavor. And the focal point, the Charoset, is the perfect dish to allow you to add your own special touch. If you’re in the market for a new Charoset recipe, the Inquisitr has got you covered.

First, however, some background, for those not familiar with Passover. The Jewish holiday, which begins on Monday, April 10 and ends on Tuesday, April 18, commemorates the Jews’ escape from slavery in Egypt, the story of which is told in the Old Testament.

The occasion is marked by a special meal, called a Seder (pronounced “SAY-der”), where each item on the plate represents some aspect of the story, according to Haaretz.

A Shank bone (zeroa) : traditionally lamb, but the shank bone of any Kosher animal will do. The bone represents God’s outstretched arm leading the Jews out of Egypt. This is a visual part of the meal and is not generally eaten.

: traditionally lamb, but the shank bone of any Kosher animal will do. The bone represents God’s outstretched arm leading the Jews out of Egypt. This is a visual part of the meal and is not generally eaten. An Egg (beitzah): This commemorates that act of bringing an animal to the Temple for sacrifice.

This commemorates that act of bringing an animal to the Temple for sacrifice. Vegetable (karpas): Seder vegetables are dipped into salt water, representing the bitter tears the Jews shed during their period of slavery.

Seder vegetables are dipped into salt water, representing the bitter tears the Jews shed during their period of slavery. Bitter herbs (maror and hazeret): Traditionally lettuce topped with grated horseradish, the bitter herbs represent the bitterness of slavery.

Traditionally lettuce topped with grated horseradish, the bitter herbs represent the bitterness of slavery. Charoset: From the Hebrew word for “clay,” the charoset – traditionally a mixture of fruits, nuts, and wine – represents the mortar that the Jews used to make bricks while they were enslaved.

And while each of the items of the Seder plays a part in telling the story, it’s the Charoset that allows you the best opportunity to try out a delicious recipe and, more importantly, to put your own spin on it.

As Judy Zeidler, writing in Jewish Journal, noted, there are Jews all over the world, and that means local ingredients and local culinary traditions play a role in the making of the Charoset.

“Depending on the ingredients available, it is prepared differently in Jewish communities all over the world. Many people are familiar with the central European version, which consists of apples, walnuts, raisins, cinnamon and wine. Israeli charoset, on the other hand, may include peanuts, bananas, apples, dates, wine and a little matzo meal.”

Here, now are three Charoset recipes, taking in culinary styles from Jews across the world.

Traditional Israeli Charoset

2 apples, peeled, cored and chopped

2 bananas, chopped

Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

Juice and zest of 1/2 orange

15 dates, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup peanuts or pistachio nuts, ground

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup sweet Passover wine

5 tablespoons matzo meal

In a large bowl, combine the apples, bananas, lemon and orange juice and zests, dates and peanuts and mix well. Add the cinnamon, wine and matzo meal and blend thoroughly.

California Charoset

1 large avocado, peeled, pit removed and diced

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1/3 cup raisins

4 seedless dates

2 figs or prunes

1 whole orange, zest and sections

2 tablespoons apple juice

2 tablespoons matzo meal

Toss the avocado and lemon juice in a bowl; set aside.

In a processor or blender, place the almonds, raisins, dates and figs. Process until coarsely chopped. Add the orange zest and orange sections and process briefly to combine. Add the avocado and process 1 or 2 seconds more. Transfer the mixture to a glass bowl and gently fold in the apple juice and matzo meal. Cover with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator.

Central European Charoset

2apples, unpeeled, cored and finely chopped

1 cup walnuts, finely chopped

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup sweet Passover wine

Combine the apples, walnuts, honey and cinnamon in a bowl and mix well. Add enough wine to bind the mixture. Serve in a bowl or roll into 1-inch balls and arrange on a serving plate.

Do you have an even better Charoset recipe to share? Show it in the comments below.

[Featured Image by tomertu/Thinkstock]