Brad Pitt: Smoking, Sculpting, Listening To Indie Rock? We Get It, Bro, You Vape

Brad Pitt has reportedly been sculpting, smoking, and listening to indie rock since his split with Angelina Jolie.

After a high-profile breakup with Angelina, Brad is allegedly easing his sorrows by diving into his sculpture craft, vaping while cruising in his car, and listening to some unfortunate mope-rock (including that of the sad indie rock king pins, Bon Iver). Can you picture Brad Pitt vaping to some sad songs and working at his sculpting talent?

While numerous news outlets have reported on Brad’s sculpting, smoking, and indie music listening, the actor himself has yet to directly respond to these reports. Regardless, paparazzi photos of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button leading man driving to the sculpture studio, blowing plumes of smoke from his Tesla sports car, and apparently blasting some downtrodden indie rock offer a brief glimpse into Brad’s currently sorrowful state.

In an item from Page Six, the celeb rag reported that Brad Pitt took up sculpting as a creative outlet following his split from Angelina. Allegedly an effort to ease his “divorce woes,” it was said by a source that Brad was listening to sad breakup songs by indie rock artist Bon Iver while he partook in his new sculpting hobby. The Allied actor was described as having dove head first into sculpting, learning the tricks of the trade at a furious pace.

“While working on his art, Pitt listens to ’emotional songs,’ a source told the site. ‘Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything.'”

British artist and personal friend Thomas Houseago is apparently Pitt’s guru while we works on various sculptures. In addition to various sad tunes from Bon Iver, it was also alleged that Brad was blasting the song “Just to Satisfy You” by legendary country artist Waylon Jennings while toiling away in a Los Angeles sculpture studio. Do you think the sad breakup songs and sculpting are helping Brad Pitt to get over his ex-partner, Angelina Jolie?

As reported by Stereogum, Bon Iver’s own Justin Vernon apparently took Brad Pitt’s music-listening plea to heart. When Vernon heard that Pitt was listening to his music, the indie rock artist responded on Twitter, “Cool. Someone get Brad at me, I guess? We should talk.” It’s unknown if Brad Pitt and Justin Vernon have yet hooked up for a chat.

Consequence of Sound also reported on Brad’s sculpting proclivity and music listening habits, adding that the Fight Club star has also apparently taken to vaping. Describing Pitt’s recent activities, the music mag alleged that Brad Pitt is “sculpting, vaping, and moping in [the] Los Angeles studio” where he crafts his sculpture works. CoS made light of the situation by imagining Brad Pitt working on his sculpting and blasting a signature Bon Iver track.

“Who else loves the image of a clay-splattered Pitt shouting along to the chorus of ‘Skinny Love’?”

Last week, the Daily Mail published paparazzi shots of an alleged Brad Pitt cruising to the art studio in his Tesla sports car and purportedly blowing plumes of smoke out of the driver side window. The images recall another recent vaping celebrity, Ben Affleck, who also did the “sad sack” routine after he was reported to have split with wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck was also spotted tooling around in his ride and vaping out of the window.

Below, watch Brad Pitt’s hilarious 2014 appearance on Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.

What do you think about Brad Pitt’s vaping, sculpting, and listening habits? Are you sad about his breakup with Angelina Jolie? Do you even vape, bro? Let us know your thoughts on Brad Pitt in the comments section below.

