‘Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery’: Hallmark Movie, Starring Jewel

Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery is a cozy new mystery movie that airs on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Channel (HMM) this Sunday. Hallmark has taken two of its viewers’ guilty pleasures and rolled them into one. Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery is directed by Mark Jean and written by Teena Booth. Concrete Evidence is about a home renovator who finds and old diary and a human skull in the basement of a home that she is making over. It stars singer Jewel Murray as Shannon Hughes, Colin Ferguson as Mac Sullivan, Erin Karpluk as Jennifer, Ron Lea as Pete Hughes, Jason Cermak as Officer Tommy Sloane, Sean Rogerson as Sean Brogans, William MacDonald as Principal Darren Dean, Michael Karl Richards as Brad Jones, and Jenn MacLean-Angus as Denise Jones, according to Parade.

Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery--A Synopsis Of Hallmark Movie

Shannon Hughes is a high-in-demand home renovator specializing in Victorian home restoration. And when she isn’t fixing up homes, she is sleuthing and solving crimes on the side. In the charming resort town of Lighthouse Cove, Shannon Hughes has a brand new murder case on her hands. It all begins when she finds skeletal remains in the basement of her latest client’s house.

Shocked by the finding, Shannon busies herself trying to discover the dead person’s identity. Meanwhile, the home’s owner, investigative crime reporter turned author Macintyre Sullivan, teams up with Shannon to crack the mystery. There are a lot of hidden secrets from the past that are sure to tumble out as Shannon and Mac Sullivan dig through the evidence.

They are hot on the trail of a killer after discovering a second diary and another dead body. The series of clues leads them to a local high school, where they unearth evidence that the athletic department’s financial support and successful wins lie at the heart of the murder.

As they work on the case, something else happens. Sparks of love and romance are bringing this crime-solving duo closer and closer.

“Singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, actress, author and poet Jewel Murray is a four-time Grammy nominee who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. She grew up in Homer, Alaska, and attended the Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan, where she majored in operatic voice. Her debut album, Pieces of You, was released in 1995 and sold more than 12 million copies in the U.S. alone, and her 2015 memoir, “Never Broken,” was a New York Times bestseller.”

“Ferguson is best known for his starring turn as Sheriff Jack Carter on Syfy’s “Eureka.” He has British hit sitcom “Coupling,” Universal Pictures’ 2007 film “Because I Said So” opposite Diane Canadian actor, director and producer Colin appeared in over three dozen television series and films, including the American remake of the Keaton and Mandy Moore, Syfy’s “Haven,” TNT’s “Major Crimes,” The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” and, most recently, Hallmark Channel’s “Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove” and the Hallmark Channel Original Movie “Every Christmas Has a Story.”

Based on the novel by bestselling author Kate Carlisle, Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery is an engaging and interesting story with a good plot, wonderful scenic views, and great character development.

Broadway World reported that Hallmark Movies And Mysteries’ Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery is a production of Muse Entertainment Production with executive producers: Michael Prupas, Joel S. Rice, Jewel, Allen Lewis, Jeff Holland, and Stan Spry on board.

So put your sleuthing hats on and investigate this latest crime mystery along with Shannon and Mac on Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery, which airs Sunday, April 2, at 9/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Channel. Recently, the movie Murder She Baked: Just Desserts aired.

