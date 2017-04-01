What’s New On Netflix In April? Netflix Originals Include Bill Nye And MST3K

For those who already checked out the mysterious “Netflix Live” addition on April Fool’s Day and want something else to look forward to, the popular streaming service will be adding tons of new content in April, including some exclusive content from Louis CK, Bill Nye, and the crew from Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Along with a list of all new content being added to Netflix in the month of April, the following includes previews and trailers for Netflix original series and specials Bill Nye Saves the World, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return and Louis C.K. 2017.

Louis C.K. 2017 (April 4)

Louis C.K. is quickly becoming one of the most respected comedians in Hollywood today. While being a part of such critically-acclaimed shows as Louis, Better Things and Baskets, he also continues to deliver as a stand-up comedian. When Louis C.K. 2017 is added to Netflix on April 4, it will be the fifth Louis stand-up available to stream on the service.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (April 14)

Fans of Louis C.K. will probably be pleased to know that his comedic peer, Patton Oswalt, will be involved with the new MST3K series coming to Netflix, as can be seen in the trailer below. For those unfamiliar with Mystery Science Theater 3000, it ran on Comedy Central and the Sci-Fi Channel for nearly a decade in the 90s before being cancelled. In the original show, two mad scientists sent a janitor into orbit on a spaceship. There, he is required to watch B-movies. The janitor builds two sentient robots who watch the films with him, and all three provide color commentary for the viewers at home.

Bill Nye Saves the World (April 21)

Bill Nye is the science teacher that never retires and never stops caring about his students. And now that most of Bill Nye’s original viewers are full-fledged adults, he’s debuting a talk show on Netflix that delves into the science of such adults topics as sex, alternative medicine, global warming, GMOs, technology and more.

What’s New on Netflix in April? (Comprehensive List)

A Weekend with the Family (April 1)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (April 1)

Across the Universe(April 1)

An American Tail(April 1)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West(April 1)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster(April 1)

Boy Bye(April 1)

Born To Be Free(April 1)

Cool Runnings(April 1)

Good Witch: Season 2 (April 1)

Gremlins(April 1)

Only for One Night(April 1)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’(April 1)

Scooby-Doo(April 1)

Schindler’s List(April 1)

Something’s Gotta Give(April 1)

Thunderstruck(April 1)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (April 1)

Tropic Thunder(April 1)

The Tenth Man(April 1)

The D Train (April 2)

Chewing Gum: Season 2 (April 4)

The BFG (April 6)

Louis C.K. 2017 (April 7)

El Faro De Las Orcas (April 7)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3 (April 7)

The Get Down: Season 1, Part 2 (April 7)

Win It All (April 7)

Kubo and the Two Strings (April 8)

Documentary Now! Season 2 (April 10)

Kevin Hart: What Now (April 11)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (April 12)

Sara fights for a different team on a new episode of DC’s #LegendsOfTomorrow TONIGHT at 9/8c on The CW! A post shared by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (@cw_legendsoftomorrow) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Chelsea: Season 2 (April 14)

El Elegido (April 14)

Sandy Wexler (April 14)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (April 14)

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (April 15)

Slam (April 15)

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (April 18)

A Plastic Ocean(April 19)

Bill Nye Saves the World (April 21)

Girlboss: Season 1 (April 21)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1 (April 21)

Sand Castle(April 21)

Tales by Light: Season 2 (April 21)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (April 21)

The Prestige(April 21)

Tramps(April 21)

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 (April 22)

Live and Maddie: Season 4 (April 23)

Phantom (April 23)

Long Nights Short Mornings (April 24)

Queen of Katwe (April 25)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (April 25)

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding(April 25)

Real Rescues: Seasons 6-7 (April 26)

Trust(April 26)

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1 (April 27)

A Murder in the Park(April 28)

Casting JonBenet (April 28)

Rodney King (April 28)

Small Crimes(April 28)

Sofia the First: Season 3 (April 30)

[Featured Image by by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for National Park Foundation]