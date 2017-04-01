Best Celebrity Tweets Of April Fools Day 2017: Rebel Wilson, Ethan Dolan & More

April Fools Day 2017 has already brought us its fair share of pranks from companies like Google and Netflix among others. But celebrities are getting in on the action too.

Gigi Hadid: This morning Gigi Hadid shocked her fans when she tweeted a link to an Instagram pic in which she appears fresh faced with most of her hair chopped off. Of course this sent the interwebs into a frenzy, as many online fashion publications questioned whether the supermodel had actually cut off most of her hair. The joke was on us though. Turns out that it was all and April Fools prank. Gig’s enviably long strands remain in tact.

“Jokes jokes.. happy April foolz fwendz,” she tweeted about an hour after posting the original photo.

✄ ✄ ✄ happy April foolz fwends 😉 😛 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

jokes jokes .. ???? happy April foolz fwendz — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) April 1, 2017

#EthanDolanLeaked: If you aren’t already familiar with the name, Ethan Dolan is one of the Dolan Twins, a hugely popular comedy duo who rose to prominence on Vine. According to Just Jared, to prank his brother on April Fools day, Grayson Dolan got their fans to tweet that nude photos of Ethan had leaked. They also started tweeting that Ethan had a small penis, just to make it more embarrassing. The fans really went there with the tweets and eventually the hashtag ‘#EthanDolanLeaked’ started to trend on Twitter.

It looks like Ethan actually fell for it for a while. Eventually he admitted that he got a big laugh out of it.

Ugh.. congrats u got me???? I'm going back to bed — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) April 1, 2017

The hashtag with pictures of the microscopes???????????? I'm dead — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) April 1, 2017

Y'all are funny thanks for making me laugh — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) April 1, 2017

Donald Trump is The Real April Fools Day Joke: Some celebrities used today to highlight that they thought the real April Fools Day joke is in The White House.

“BREAKING: Trump claims today is not April 1st. GOP leadership scrambles to pass bill making today April 2nd. Freedom Caucus says March 32nd,” tweeted Beau Willimon, the creator of House of Cards.

BREAKING: Trump claims today is not April 1st. GOP leadership scrambles to pass bill making today April 2nd. Freedom Caucus says March 32nd. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 1, 2017

Others lamented that there’s no April Fools Day prank that could be more ridiculous than what’s actually going on in the world right now.

“We have reached a place of such mass absurdity there is nothing I could try on April Fools that seems shocking enough to fool anyone. #sad.” tweeted Mark Ruffalo.

We have reached a place of such mass absurdity there is nothing I could try on April Fools that seems shocking enough to fool anyone. #sad — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2017

Rebel Wilson Wins April Fools Day: A lot of celebrities kept politics out of their April Fools day celebration and focused on pranks. Rebel Wilson played a hilarious prank on the Pitch Perfect set where she pretended to accidentally fall down. She went all out for the prank too adding fake blood to her leg for realism. As you can imagine, Rebel’s accident raised a lot of concern on the set with many people coming up to her and trying to help. Eventually she confessed that it was all an April Fools prank.

I just played the best April Fools gag on my crew with 1000 extras waiting inside! pic.twitter.com/ZrhTCExLw7 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) April 1, 2017

Tragic accident on the set of Pitch Perfect 3! Happy April Fools Pitches x pic.twitter.com/XjYaeWgLFU — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) April 1, 2017

Were you fooled by an April Fools Day prank today? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]