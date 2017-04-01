Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out: ‘Fuller House’ Star To Fight Back At Justin Hodak

Jodie Sweetin has since broken her silence on Thursday, March 30 following her split from ex-fiancé Justin Hodak. This also comes after it was revealed that he was arrested three times in the past nine days. Jodie filed a request for a temporary restraining order after she found out that he’s allegedly planning to release her personal photos on social media. She also reportedly plans to fight back at her her ex-fiancé, who refuses to back down.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a loving photo with her daughters, reports People. Sweetin thanked her fans for the kind messages and support and admits the past few days have “definitely been a roller coaster.” Sweetin certainly has a good support system with her family and Fuller House co-stars by her side.

Her message comes after her split from ex-fiancé Justin Hodak and his arrest for violating a restraining order she filed against him. Sweetin was granted a temporary restraining order against Hodak on March 27, claiming in court documents that he started taking steroids and testosterone supplements “which made his temper worse.”

She also claims he arrived at her home on March 18 when Hodak “said he was going to take a 9-millimeter pistol with him and use it to kill himself.” Sweetin’s restraining order requires Hodak to stay away from her for at least 100 yards, including her home, her job, her vehicle, her children’s school. He has also been informed not to initiate contact with her indirectly or directly.

Sweetin has also granted protection for her two children – daughters Beatrix Coyle, 6, and Zoie Herpin, 8 – her mother, Janice Sweetin, her father Sam Sweetin, and her assistant, Lauren Hussey. A court hearing is scheduled for April 14.

The Fuller House star’s split was first confirmed by People Magazine on March 24. Sweetin, 35, and Hodak, 40, met through mutual friends and announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating.

According to a new report via Radar Online, Sweetin plans to fight back. She supposedly slammed him on social media though the gossip outlet did not reveal the details of the social media post in question. It’s not clear whether Sweetin plans to slam him in the media or she had a previous post written up. Radar previously reported that Sweetin was fearful that Hodak would release “embarrassing” photos of her on social media.

“He threatened to sell potentially embarrassing pictures of Sweetin that he has on his phone,” she wrote in the filing. “Hodak shall not release to any other person, post on social media or website, sell, or otherwise publish any pictures of Jodie Sweetin in his possession.”

In addition, Sweetin has ordered Hodak to move out of their shared Studio City home. It has been alleged that she was the only one listed on the lease and he hasn’t paid any rent. While Sweetin has been granted this temporary restraining order, a judge determined that her manager and her agent could not be protected, even though People’s report claims otherwise.

Sweetin has led her own wild lifestyle in the past. Shortly after Full House ended in 1995, Sweeting spiraled down a path of alcohol and drugs. She was scared of her own career ending since the sitcom she knew and loved ended. She admitted to drinking alcohol while pregnant with her oldest daughter and being under the influence of meth when giving anti-drug speeches across campuses in 2007. Sweetin has finally reached sobriety in 2011 and now claims to be over five years clean.

It seems like Sweetin is taken this breakup in stride. She is currently filming Season 3 of the Netflix reboot Fuller House, which still does not have a release date.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]