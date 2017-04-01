Kim Kardashian, North West Fan Over Ariana Grande Backstage At Her Concert

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West fanned over Ariana Grande backstage at her concert in California on Friday. Kardashian documented the fun evening on her Snapchat account.

Kim Kardashian brought her three-year-old daughter North West to Ariana Grande’s concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California on March 31, according to Us Weekly.

The reality star and her young daughter seemed ecstatic to meet the pop star backstage. Kardashian, 36, shared a mirror selfie of herself, Grande, 23, and North, in the singer’s dressing room. Ariana gave North a big hug and stuck out her tongue for the silly photo.

Kim shared Snapchat videos of Grande’s performance throughout the night.

North West even wore a pair of Ariana’s signature cat ears and styled her hair in pigtail buns.

Kardashian shared a video of the two singing along to Ariana’s hit song “One Last Time.”

Even the pop star couldn’t help but share the meet-and-greet with Kardashian and her daughter on her own social media.

Ariana brought her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, onstage for a surprise appearance for a duet of their song “The Way” and ended their performance with a kiss on the lips, according to E! News.

One Direction’s Niall Horan was also in attendance at the Dangerous Woman Tour show.

Kardashian’s appearance at Grande’s concert comes just after news broke that the reality star was hoping to have a third child, despite the doctor’s warnings about the health risks.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby.” “I want my kids to have siblings.”

Earlier on Friday, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in a white tube top sans bra, revealing her nipples through the top. Kim wore a pair of white, cropped knee-length jeans with the risque ensemble.

She paired the outfit with a pair of nude, strappy stiletto heels and a bomber jacket.

Kardashian has been sporting a shorter hairstyle this week which is a change from her waist-length, straight “Cher” look she has been wearing for the last few months.

