Nick Viall Says ‘No’ To Wedding, Vanessa Returning To Canada Amidst ‘DWTS’ Drama

Is the honeymoon over for Bachelor star Nick Viall and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi? Just four months after Nick got down on one knee and proposed to the 29-year-old special education teacher, he is making it perfectly clear that he’s not planning a wedding and rehearsing for Dancing with the Stars is his top priority.

Although Nick and Vanessa made it known during last month’s After the Final Rose special that they weren’t rushing into anything, many fans are hopeful that they will turn out to be a Bachelor success story.

However, US Weekly reports that Nick responded with a solid “no”when asked if there’s been any discussion about a wedding and went on to reveal that Vanessa may be heading back to Montreal soon. And that’s not all — a friend of the couple told Us that Nick and Vanessa have been fighting over his obsession with DWTS and she’s not happy that she has to take a back seat to his busy rehearsal schedule.

“Nick rehearses a lot; they fight about it. Vanessa is having a hard time with Nick’s commitment to Dancing with the Stars… [she’s] not used to the attention being mostly on Nick It’s taking a toll.”

The couple has been spotted out by paparazzi a few times but, more often than not, Nick posts Snapchat videos that show him with some of his Dancing with the Stars celebrities. Vanessa has posted photos of herself hanging out with friends in Disneyland and, when she is with Nick, her Snapchat videos typically show her trailing behind him.

Tonight we foxtrot! Voting!????????????????1800-868-3409 #teambabygotbach #dwts #polishedgent A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Does Nick and Vanessa’s relationship mirror the disconnect that former Bachelor Chris Soules had with his then-fiancée Whitney Bishoff when Chris competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2015?

Chris made tabloid headlines when he was part of the Dancing with the Stars cast in 2015 with OK! magazine reporting that Whitney broke off their engagement due to his relationship with his dance partner Witney Carson. Although the couple later denied that Carson was the cause of their split, their relationship fizzled out shortly after Chris started competing for the Mirrorball trophy.

So much fun getting back home with this one. Back to LA! Need to fine tune my ???? moves. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Vanessa doesn’t have anything to worry about as far as Nick’s relationship with his pro-dance partner Peta Murgatroyd — she’s happily engaged to Maks Chmerkovskiy and they are proud parents of a newborn son, Shai. Her main concern seems to revolve around the time Nick spends rehearsing for his dance moves, something that leaves them very little time to enjoy their new relationship.

Last night @maksimc was the only one not rooting for #teambabygotbach @vanessagrimaldi30 @petamurgatroyd #dwts #datenight A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Vanessa doesn’t have anything to worry about as far as Nick’s relationship with his pro-dance partner Peta Murgatroyd — she’s happily engaged to Maks Chmerkovskiy and they are proud parents of a newborn son, Shai. Her main concern seems to revolve around the time Nick spends rehearsing for his dance moves, something that leaves them very little time to enjoy their new relationship.

And if the rehearsals aren’t enough to put a damper on the newly engaged couple’s love life, where they will live once the show is over presents another problem.

Nick tells Us Weekly that Vanessa is currently living with him in Los Angeles but because she is not a U.S. citizen there may be some issues while they straighten out some legal issues if they do make it as a long-term couple.

Vanessa hails from Montreal, Canada and left her family and job after getting engaged in late November. Nick states that although they are living together now Vanessa will have to return to Canada soon.

She’s living with me,” Viall tells Us. “But obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

Nick made it through the first two weeks of Dancing with the Stars without being eliminated but is counting on votes from fans — and high scores from the judges — to make it through another week. If he is eliminated on Monday night that may be a good thing for Vanessa — it will free up his time so they can spend more time together.

Have a handful of errands to run today. ????#nicelittlesaturday #saturday A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

However, if Nick manages to stay on the show and move one step closer to winning the Season 24 Mirrorball trophy, Vanessa may have to get used to spending more time alone, something that may put more pressure on the couple’s new relationship.

Do you think Vanessa and Nick will eventually get married or will they become another Bachelor statistic and split after Nick’s time on Dancing with the Stars ends?

[Featured Image by Terhi Tuovinen/ABC Television Network]