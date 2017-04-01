Netflix April 2017: Five New Critically Acclaimed Horror Movies & Thrillers

Though they haven’t added an abundance of new titles, there are a handful of highly-rated horror movies and thrillers new to Netflix for April 2017. Some of the thriller and horror movies listed below were added to Netflix at the end of last month, and other films are new to the site starting on April 1, 2017.

Come and Find Me

A man searches for his missing girlfriend; during his investigation he realizes that she is not who she pretended to be.

Annabelle Wallis and Aaron Paul star in this taut and haunting thriller. Though Come and Find Me might not be breaking any new ground, the majority of critics praised this entertaining and gripping story.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

The premise of a monster haunting our dreams was so unique, and so well delivered, that critics have raved for this film for years. Horror fans are thrilled that Netflix added this classic to their lineup for April 2017; this is not only one of the best horror movies from the ’80s, it remains one of the most successful horror franchises of all time. The ’70s and ’80s provided audiences with horror movie icons—like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees—that would remain at the top of the genre for decades to come, and many argue that Wes Craven’s baddie deserves to be on the top of that list.

Transcending horror movies, Robert Englund as Freddy is engrained in our pop culture; he has been featured alongside Muppets in D.C. Follies, he was in a music video for the Fat Boys, he’s a playable character in Mortal Kombat X, and recently Rick and Morty featured a parody of the blade-fingered villain. Netflix subscribers can now enjoy revisiting (or discovering) one of the most popular horror movies of our time. Plus, it has Johnny Depp.

The Road

Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron, Molly Parker, Robert Duvall and Guy Pearce star in this chilling and, at times, touching thriller. IMDb provides the synopsis for one of the best movies on Netflix for April 2017.

“[This] is a post-apocalyptic dramatic thriller about a father and his son walking alone through burned America. Nothing moves in the ravaged landscape save the ash on the wind. It is cold enough to crack stones, and when the snow falls it is gray. The sky is dark. Their destination is the coast, although they don’t know what, if anything, awaits them there. They have nothing; just a pistol to defend themselves against the lawless bands that stalk the road, the clothes they are wearing, a cart of scavenged food — and each other.”

Midnight Meat Train

Late at night, a photographer (Bradley Cooper) attempts to capture the true essence of the city. Unfortunately for him, he captures the attention of a serial killer.

This Clive Barker film is new to Netflix for April 2017, and many consider this one of the most underrated horror movies of the last decade. Co-starring alongside Cooper is Leslie Bibb, Brooke Shields, and Vinnie Jones, and per their usual, the foursome does a tremendous job. Midnight Meat Train received a high score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the site’s Critic Consensus describes why this is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

“A creative and energetic adaptation of a Clive Barker short story, with enough scares and thrills to be a potential cult classic.”

The Omen

If you’re looking for the best supernatural horror movies on Netflix, then The Omen should do the trick. The legendary Gregory Peck stars in this Oscar-winning (Best Original Music Score) horror movie centered on the anti-Christ. Out of the entire horror franchise (five movies including the remake), this remains the only addition to receive positive reviews (by a majority). Horror buffs are likely to still get chills when they revisit this on Netflix and hear the declaration, “Look at me Damien; it’s all for you.”

With titles like The Road and Midnight Meat Train, some of the best thrillers and horror movies can be found on Netflix in April 2017.

[Featured Image by Lionsgate]