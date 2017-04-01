Evan Rachel Wood Once Dated Manson Now Wants Her Son To Grow Up Somewhere Normal

Evan Rachel Wood met shock-rocker Marilyn Manson at the tender age of 18 and began dating him shortly thereafter and for years; however, now a mom herself, Wood wants her three-year-old son to grow up somewhere “normal.” Evan Rachel wood and Manson dated from 2006 to 2011 and were even briefly engaged; she appeared in his sexually charged “Heart-Shaped Glasses” music video, and because of the 18-year age difference between the unlikely pair, her Lolita-like influence in his life was wholly controversial.

Particularly because, as US Weekly reports, Manson was still married to Dita Von Teese, who didn’t divorce the goth entertainer until December 2007.

According to Evan Rachel Wood, she doesn’t regret anything about her controversial relationship with Marilyn Manson, not even her participation in “Heart-Shaped Glasses,” where she pantomimed sex with the rocker.

“I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship], I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.”

Even so, Evan has come a long way since her early days of starring in music videos for shock value. The now-29-year-old singer and actress formerly starred in True Blood. She’s now one of the leads of the highly-acclaimed Westworld. Also, her relationship goals have matured and expanded since her public breakup with Marilyn Manson in 2011. Evan Rachel Wood, as Fox News reports, is now the ex-wife of actor and comedian Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a three-year-old son.

And according to Evan Rachel, her son is one of the biggest reasons that she recently relocated to Nashville and away from the hustle and bustle and “demons” of Los Angeles. According to the actress, a native of North Carolina, she wanted her son to have “some grass” to play in.

“I wanted to give my kid some grass to run around on. Again, he’s got two actor parents. I was like, ‘You don’t need to live in LA full-time. Let’s go somewhere a little ‘normal’ for a bit.”

Evan Rachel Wood calls her new home city of Nashville “normal,” adding that despite its normalcy, it is also much more progressive than her hometown in North Carolina. And, apparently, the perfect place to raise a child born to two Hollywood actors, particularly if one of that child’s parents is looking to escape their personal demons.

“LA is wonderful, and it has given me so many amazing things, but I’ve also got a lot of demons here. I was ready to break it up a little bit.”

Evan Rachel Wood and ex-husband Jamie Bell have gone to fairly great lengths to keep their son out of the public eye, even going so far as to never release the little guy’s name.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Evan Rachel Wood has found herself in the news. In addition to her phenomenal performance in the hit TV show Westworld, Wood spoke out about her traumatic past after the unexpected U.S. election results in November.

According to Evan Rachel Wood, she had been raped twice in the past. She made the heartbreaking admission in a letter to Rolling Stone, reports CNN. According to Wood, following the election, she “couldn’t remain silent any longer.”

“I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism. It should be talked about because its swept under the rug as nothing and I will not accept this as ‘normal.’ It’s a serious problem.”

Evan Rachel Wood also posted the letter to her Twitter account, and it even admitted to trying to commit suicide.

Currently, Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa. As US Weekly reports, the newly-engaged couple (they made the announcement in late January) met in 2015 and formed their band, Rebel and a Basketcase, shortly thereafter.

