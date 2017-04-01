Abby Lee Miller Replaced On ‘Dance Moms,’ Blasts ‘A**hole’ Producers

Abby Lee Miller isn’t happy about her replacement on Dance Moms. After producers brought on Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports that Miller blasted the show for bringing on a younger talent.

“I am so excited that somebody else is going to get the experience to work with these a**holes,” Miller stated. “[Burke] is skinny, hot. I’m sure they’re going to fawn all over her.”

Miller is also excited that Burke now has to deal with a Dance Mom producer she called “Satan.” The former Dance Moms star even forced producers to clean out their film equipment from her studio shortly after production for Season 7 ended.

“I’m part of the reason he gets a paycheck. I don’t want to make him one more dime. I don’t want to make any of them one more dime. I’ve had it!” she continued. “They were here yesterday. I told them, ‘Get in, get your stuff, and get out.'”

Dance Moms isn’t the only source of drama in Miller’s life. The former reality star just plead guilty to concealing over $800,000 when she filed for bankruptcy. Miller is set to appear in front of a judge in May and could face prison time for the crime. The maximum penalty is up to 30 months behind bars.

According to People, Miller announced her shocking exit from Dance Moms because she was frustrated with how producers never gave her due credit. Miller believes the show treated her unfairly throughout her seven-year tenure and constantly asked them to credit her for ideas.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” she told fans on social media. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

Us Magazine reports that Abby Lee Miller later admitted that she was contemplating leaving the show for quite some time. She kept her criticism quiet, however, and even producers didn’t know she was angry enough to leave. The final straw came when her makeup artist and friend left the show.

Miller was particularly angry at how producers treated her dance studio customers. In one episode, Miller was forced to confront a woman she had never met in front of over 50 families from her studio. Miller believes producers brought the woman in just to stir up drama on the show, which ended up hurting her business.

Of course, Miller might not be done with the series just yet. She also admitted that she would return to the show, but only if things changed. This includes more time to prepare for costumes and getting paid to attend pre-production meetings.

Do I like what I see? We got this. #winnersneverquit #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

In the meantime, Miller is staying plenty busy with her studio and still enjoys teaching kids to dance. “I love teaching children. I love teaching dance, but I’ve been doing this for 35 years and yet I don’t get the trust or respect that I deserve,” she shared. “I don’t think anybody on my team did.”

Lifetime has not commented on Miller’s exit. Miller did not leave the series until after Season 7 was finished filming, so fans can still watch her during the Season 7 finale. As far as Burke is concerned, Miller believes producers will treat her a little differently.

Although she couldn’t confirm anything, Miller thinks that Burke is probably getting paid for everything she does on the show, including purchasing costumes. She also believes producers probably provided her with a car and have a larger budget for the coming season.

Producers have yet to respond to Miller’s comments.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]