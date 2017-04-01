Mama June Finally Shows Off Her New Size 4 Body After Weight Loss

Mama June’s weight loss and after surgery body has finally been revealed. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has been documenting her weight loss as she worked to get into a size 4 dress on her newest reality TV venture titled Mama June: From Not To Hot. On Friday night, the results of June’s hard work and plastic surgery were unveiled.

According to E! Online, Mama June Shannon has met her goal of being a size 4. The reality TV star has worked for months to drop hundreds of pounds. The process has included grueling work outs and surgeries to help her lose weight and get rid of her excess skin after slimming down. On Friday night, fans finally got to watch as June showed off her brand new figure to her family, and to the world.

Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson had not been a fan of her mother’s weight loss process. However, upon seeing her mom’s transformation, she only had kind words to say.

“I’m really proud of her,” Honey Boo Boo said on camera during the show. “She looks great.”

June admitted that she started the process of her body transformation in order to make her cheating ex-husband, Sugar Bear, jealous. Sugar Bear and June divorced after being unable to work out their marital issues. He later became engaged to another woman, and Mama June vowed to slim down in order to shock him with her appearance at his own wedding. However, June now says that she’s over making Sugar Bear jealous, and that she’s happy that she went through the long and painful journey for herself and her health.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally.”

However, in Friday’s brand new episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot, Honey Boo Boo revealed that June had been dis-invited to Sugar Bear’s wedding to new fiance, Jennifer, while she was in California recovering from surgery.

“Why does Jennifer put me in front of this adult crap? I’m too young for this. My mama’s gonna take the news of being dis-invited to this wedding horrible, Alana, 11, told cameras. Mama was so mad when I didn’t tell her about dress shopping [with Jennifer]. I can’t do this again.”

After the show aired, and Mama June, who previously weighed 460 pounds, showed off her weight loss on her reality TV show, as well as in photos taken by People Magazine, the mother of four took to social media to thank the fans who have supported her throughout her weight loss journey.

“I’ve been through a long road I’m so proud of where I came from,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

June also revealed that next week’s From Not To Hot season finale is going to be crazy. Perhaps she’ll show up at Sugar Bear’s wedding even after she’s been dis-invited?

What are your thoughts on Mama June’s weight loss transformation during From Not To Hot? Do you think she’ll continue her new healthy lifestyle?

