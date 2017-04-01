WWE News: Pete Gas On His Match At WrestleMania 16, Confirms E&C Show Season 2

In the past 32 years of the WrestleMania supershow, many pro wrestlers have been a part of some memorable moment within the series of shows. For Pete Gas, his defining moment at the big event came in 2000, as he was in the Hardcore Battle Royal at WrestleMania 2000. The match, which lasted 15 minutes, was no like any other battle royal. Still keeping the hardcore rules, the competitors in the match had to fight each other throughout the time limit, playing a hot potato with the championship until the time limit was up.

During this time, Gas was able to win the Hardcore Championship. On the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, Gas explained how amazing the moment was to not only win the title, but to compete at WrestleMania.

“No words can really explain it, to be honest with you. The match was mostly ad-libbed with the exception of certain parts that we knew were gonna happen in the match. I remember getting hit in the head with a box and it cut me wide open, blood was pouring out of my head. So, I kind of [made] more blood come out to make it look good because I felt fine. I remember spraying Thrasher in the face with a fire extinguisher and hit him over the head with it. I went for the pin, and as soon as I got the three count from Timmy White, I went to my knees and raised my hand in victory. Timmy held my hand up, and I remember letting out a yell because it had hit me at that moment that no one could ever take that moment away from me. Even though I was about to lose to Taz, I still won. And it still goes in the history books as [a win]. To me, it was an awesome feeling.”

Although his WWE tenure only lasted less than three years, Gas and the Mean Street Posse became some of the most memorable names during the Attitude Era. Initially debuting to assist childhood friend Shane McMahon during his fued with X-Pac, Pete Gas and his real-life friend Rodney had to go through a crash course of professional wrestling training in order to compete in the ring. This would prove to be beneficial, as the team nearly won the tag team championship while competing for WWE.

The popularity of Gas gave him many opportunities in the pro wrestling world, including two tag team reigns while competing for Memphis Championship Wrestling, as well as a Heavyweight Championship reign while competing for Power Pro Wrestling.

Recently, Gas was one of the many funny guests on the WWE Network’s Edge & Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness. The show was nominated for a Slammy! Award for the best WWE Network series, but many fans wondered if a season two would come. Edge recently confirmed that another season is coming, with more hilarious spoofs to in store. Gas also confirmed that he would be a part of the show again, stating, “The mailbox that we painted was on their set, so once they saw that, they said we gotta come up with a character for Gas because they knew I was in the area and it would be easy for me to get over there and shoot some episodes. That was probably one of the funnest things I’ve ever done… I’m looking forward to season two coming up. We’re going to be filming that real soon.”

Although retired from the pro wrestling business, Pete Gas can always recall his Hardcore Championship win at WrestleMania, as it will always be in the history books under his greatest achievement while working with the WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]