Selena Gomez May Have Admitted She Loves The Weeknd At ’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been going strong ever since they started dating earlier this year. It’s only been a few short months since Selena got a new man, but she may have fallen hard for the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Based on comments she made at the 13 Reasons Why premiere, it sounds like Selena Gomez is already admitting that she’s in love with the “Starboy” singer.

Everybody is talking about Selena Gomez on the 13 Reasons Why red carpet. It’s easy to see why. Selena looked stunning, as usual. Not to mention that her new Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why has been getting really good feedback. It was Selena’s interview with Entertainment Tonight where she may have dropped a few love life clues, even giving away the fact that she is in love with The Weeknd.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Selena Gomez rocked the red carpet wearing an orange Oscar de la Renta dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Selena even wore the perfect pair of ombre orange earrings and she’s been getting a lot of attention for the details added to her red carpet outfit. She painted her fingernails blue in honor of one of the 13 Reasons Why characters, Hannah, citing that it was her color. It seems that Selena took on the executive director role of 13 Reasons Why because she saw herself in it, making the movie all that more real.

While talking about her decision to executive produce 13 Reasons Why, Selena Gomez opened up about her own vulnerabilities, her weaknesses, and even her love. It turns out she might have a lot of it to give The Weeknd, with whom she has been jet-setting all over the globe in just a few short months.

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn't be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn't of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

“I’m very honest though in general, I feel like you could be able to see in my face. I love what I’m doing right now,” Selena confessed. “I’m enjoying my life, and I’m getting to do things I’m passionate about with the people that I love.”

Considering that Selena Gomez has been spending all of her free time with The Weeknd lately, it’s safe to assume that she was talking about spending time with her new boyfriend as much as anything else. After all, she just met up with him in Amsterdam on the European leg of The Weekend’s “Starboy” tour. Then she stayed with her man as he played shows in Paris and Florence. Wherever The Weeknd is playing a show, there’s a good chance that Selena Gomez might just pop up and be there by his side.

Of course, Selena Gomez was also talking about her new movie, 13 Reasons Why. It was a project that she wanted to take on for a long time now. With a good handle on her Lupus and the depression that she battles because of it, Selena has been very busy this year, taking on projects that she has been planning.

@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day. @coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It's crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves. #???????????????????????? #CoachXStepUP #DreamBig A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Her mom, Mandy Teefy, also weight in on Selena Gomez’s recent successes, claiming that her break last year did quite a bit of good. Now Selena is working on new music, a project she says will surprise her fans. She’s also enjoying her love life again, something she’s been holding back on after years of ups and downs while dating Justin Bieber on and off.

With the success of Selena Gomez’s 13 Reasons Why, her blossoming relationship with The Weeknd and new music coming soon, it looks like the “Same Old Love’ singer is on top of the world right now.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]