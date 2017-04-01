‘Star Wars Episode 8’ News: How Darth Vader Will Be Featured In Upcoming Film

After his epic appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story the infamous Darth Vader will once again be featured in some way, shape or form in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi as the film builds up the character of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

As recently revealed by Star Wars News, the next two films in the new Star Wars trilogy will bring back three familiar planets from the original trilogy. These are Tatooine, Endor and Mustafar.

The last planet, as Star Wars fans know, is where Darth Vader’s castle is located. Its interior was shown in detail in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now, it is expected to reappear in The Last Jedi.

This is what Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang hinted during an interview with Uproxx, where he was asked about the design of the significant setting he and his team did for the Star Wars spinoff.

“It’s interesting, we did a lot of history exploration. Why did Vader build his castle here? Why does it look the way it does? Why does he even come here? For us, it was really figuring out that Vader built his castle on an existing structure, which was this ancient lava dam. And he built it here for a very specific reason. It was to come back here to meditate, to rejuvenate, to reconnect with himself. And it became a very spiritual place, and it was all centered around his bacta tank.”

Chiang suggested that he would like to see Darth Vader’s castle showcased in future films of the franchise soon. It was taken to mean that this will actually happen and that Star Wars: Episode 8 will be the movie where it will unfold.

“And that’s where the form language all built around there. And we’ve done quite a bit of exploration of what’s on the inside of it as well, and hopefully that’ll be seen in some other film.”

Well-known Star Wars theorist and YouTuber Mike Zeroh believes that there are a lot of reasons for the castle to appear in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. He says that it will be instrumental in developing Kylo Ren as a villain obsessed with continuing the dark side legacy.

It will also help the film further illustrate his obsession over his departed grandfather. Zeroh believes that the Sith in the making will pop by Darth Vader’s castle in Star Wars: Episode 8 and collect from there another one of the things he owned to sort of strengthen their connection.

Interestingly, Making Star Wars recently revealed that Kylo Ren will sport a new but also somewhat familiar look in The Last Jedi. He will reportedly wear a cape modeled after the one that Darth Vader wore.

It is unclear if it is a replica or an actual cape worn by Vader himself. It would make sense if it were the latter taking into consideration the idea that Kylo Ren will pay Darth Vader’s castle in Mustafar a visit in The Last Jedi. Either way, Star Wars: Episode 8 will see a different Kylo Ren as he works his way towards looking and acting like his grandfather.

The chances of Kylo Ren going to Vader’s refuge, as per Zeroh, rely on the thought that Star Wars: Episode 8, much like Star Wars: Episode 5 – Empire Strikes Back, is the darkest movie in this new trilogy. The vibe of Mustafar, particularly Darth Vader’s castle, and the story it has to tell simply fit into that theme.

Additionally, as speculated in the past, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) is looking to further corrupt Kylo Ren’s mind in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi so as to continue using him as an instrument to eliminate the Resistance. What could further fuel him into doing so than bringing him to the one place where Darth Vader reconnected to his villainous self.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]