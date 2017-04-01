Porsha Williams Open To ‘Baby Nup’ In Order To Start Family

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams seems serious about the idea of starting a family.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, doing a recently aired episode of the show the newly divorced reality TV star recently proposed a “business agreement” to a former boyfriend centered on having a child and a so-called “baby nuptial.”

Besides establishing a financial arrangement, language in the agreement is also said to stipulate that if the two procreate prior to walking down the aisle, Williams would be legally free to travel anywhere with the child and show if off however she sees fit on platforms like Instagram.

The website reports the man, only identified as Todd, immediately shot down the idea and added he considered it a form of extortion.

“If that means we’re not together, it’s our loss,” he said.

Williams, who was once married to former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart has made no secret of her desire to start a family.

All the talk of her proposed “baby nup” and her growing levels of desperation recently prompted “RHOA” season 9 arch-enemy Kandi Burruss Tucker to weigh in.

“I think it was pretty crazy, but in all fairness I have been a single parent before so I guess she wanted to make sure that things were gonna be in her favor and she can control the situation before she got into it,” Burruss told Andy Cohen while appearing on a recent episode of his “Watch What Happens Live” show. “It doesn’t happen, but give her [an] A for effort.”

Burruss and Williams have been feuding all season in a dispute that recently grew even uglier after Williams questioned Burruss’ sexuality and the latter accused her former pal of once coming on to her and offering to have sex.

It’s been a trying last few months for Williams, who now finds herself fending off rumors she once bedded Apollo Nida, the onetime husband of fellow “RHOA” star and pal Phaedra Parks.

Williams has angrily denied those rumors, recently taking to Instagram to respond to a post making the assertion with the retort, “this is bull take this down. This is a lie.”

More recently, Williams has responded to a screen shot now floating around of her and Nida sharing a “moment” with the response that it’s “nobody’s business.”

Thus far, Parks has publicly had little to say about the burning rumors.

At the height of her battle with Williams, Burruss also accused her former pal of making out with her in the middle of a crowded dance club and later propositioning her for sex.

Beyond denying those accusations, an angry Williams insisted that if she were into women the Grammy award winning singer would not be her type.

Williams also claimed Burruss was once in a long-term lesbian relationship and that she and husband Todd Tucker planned to drug her and take her to a “sex dungeon” the two have in their home.

Though Williams and Stewart have now been divorced for a while the two have continued to publicly bicker, with Stewart recently threatening to sue his ex if she did not case with spreading rumors about his sexuality.

Parks and Nida have also since split, and he is now serving a lengthy federal prison sentence after being convicted of fraud related charges. The episode mark the second time he has served prison time stemming from similar charges.

The legal status of their relationship, however, remains in question after a judge recently tossed their divorce judgment on grounds that include him not be served with final divorce papers.

[Featured Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images]