‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Can’t Wait For Baby, Shares Sonogram Photo

Kailyn Lowry may be experiencing tons of backlash due to her third pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t excited for her child’s arrival.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to be questioned about her decision to welcome a third child with a third man, and about her decision to keep the man’s identity a secret, she has taken to Instagram with a new photo of her unborn baby.

“I can’t wait to meet you,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo below, which she shared with her fans and followers on March 30.

After sharing the above photo, Kailyn Lowry was met with more backlash from fans who poked fun at her situation and noted that she was likely excited to get a paternity test done as well.

“Stop having babies,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “Poor kids.”

While there have been many jokes about Kailyn Lowry’s alleged need for a paternity test, there doesn’t appear to be any solid reason to think that Lowry is unaware of who her baby’s father is. Although Kailyn Lowry has refused to reveal who fathered her third child, a spokesperson for the Teen Mom 2 star told Radar Online in February that they mystery man was someone she had dated briefly.

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep also noted at the time. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Kailyn Lowry is currently mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and to 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin, which ended last year.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed Lincoln one year later. Then, after years of feuding on and off, they announced they were going their separate ways in May of last year after Lowry told her former husband that she was not open to having more children.

Months later, she conceived baby number 3 with another man.

At the time Kailyn Lowry confirmed her baby news with her fans, she addressed her previous comments to Marroquin about not wanting to have any more kids.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again,” she said. “I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage.”

According to Kailyn Lowry, she changed her mind about having children after she began having health complications. While she didn’t reveal what exactly those complications were, she said that the ordeal nearly resulted in the option of more children being taken away from her.

“When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made,” Kailyn Lowry continued. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

