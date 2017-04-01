Man Invents Real-Life Iron Man Suit So He Can Fly Like Tony Stark [Video]

Richard Browning, a British inventor and entrepreneur, claims to have built his own functional Iron Man-like flight suit that could revolutionize human flight. A video uploaded online shows the engineer demonstrating his “Iron Man” flying suit called Daedalus, which he developed in his garage in Salisbury, England, over a period of less than 12 months.

Browning, 38, uploaded a video to the YouTube channel of his technology start-up, Gravity, showing the progress of his work. He is shown in the video testing the flight suit at several stages of development of the concept.

The flight suit is equipped with miniaturized jet engines attached to his limbs and hips.

The inventor, entrepreneur and ex-Royal Marine reservist, says his invention is still in its testing stages, but he claims that the jet-propelled suit is “capable of flying at several hundred miles per hour,” according to RedBull.com.

Browning attaches a total of six miniaturized jet engines to small gas turbines strapped to his limbs and tests them for thrust. The video shows the thrusters lifting him a few feet off the ground, vertically, so that he hovers and flies a few meters over the ground before landing again. He is also shown wearing an exoskeletal suit.

He is later shown adding extra engines to his body for extra propulsion.

When asked what it felt like flying in a real-life Iron man suit, Browning said it felt “like riding a bicycle in three dimensions.”

He claims that the suit is able to lift the wearer off the ground from most locations and is capable of flying at several hundred miles per hour at altitudes of thousands of feet. But the video only shows him lifting off vertically, a few feet from the ground, and flying a few meters in the air. He stays aloft for seconds and flies forward and backward.

He told RedBull.com that although the suit can fly much faster and at higher altitudes, he is exercising restraint, learning gradually to master the process of controlling his flight.

“The suit can fly in most locations,” he said. “Despite being capable of flying at several hundred miles per hour, and at thousands of feet, normal operation sees the wearer flying at no more than a couple of meters.”

Browning is an athlete. He is a marathon runner and canoeist. The video shows him working out in a gym. According to Browning, he needs to be fit to use the flight suit because it tests the limits of the user’s fitness.

“In a typical week’s training he cycles over 150km and does three intensive calisthenics sessions. He also runs 40 km every Saturday morning, starting at 2 am.”

The flight suit is named Daedalus, after the Greek mythological figure who devised a flying suit. The video showing Browning testing his flight suit is reminiscent of movie scenes showing Marvel Comic’s Tony Stark testing his new Iron Man armor.

The human flight suit, according to the inventor, is a new concept in aviation.

“This is a momentous point in aviation history,” the inventor enthused. “Daedalus is simply the beginning of a core technology that has endless potentials in aviation, commercial and entertainment applications.”

“I have aeronautics in my blood,” he continued. “My grandfather instructed on WW2 Hurricanes, and the other was Chairman of Westland Helicopters. My father was an aeronautical engineer and an innovator, too.”

“Our mission is to build an inspirational technology company by re-imagining the future of human flight and pioneering aeronautical innovation.”

Browning’s Gravity Industries claims a vision of building a new generation of human flight systems for the entertainment industry, the military and for commercial purposes.

