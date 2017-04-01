Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47 And Moving To Oklahoma With Blake Shelton? [Rumor]

Gwen Stefani might be gearing up for another baby. Life & Style is reporting that Stefani rocked a small baby bump in a recent photo on Instagram, leaving many fans wondering if she’s now expecting. Is Stefani also planning on moving the family to Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma?

In the photo, Stefani posed alongside Ellen DeGeneres during the Kids’ Choice Awards. Fans were quick to point out that it looked like Stefani was hiding a baby bump under her dress. The photo seemingly confirmed earlier reports that Stefani and Shelton were trying to start a family before tying the knot.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider shared. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

A source also told Life & Style that the couple tried in vitro fertilization, but eventually got tired out after it didn’t work. They then turned to the natural way of having kids, which resulted in Stefani’s pregnancy.

According to Aces Show Biz, Shelton and Stefani were shocked once they found out she was pregnant, but aren’t planning on getting married this year. Instead, they are gearing up for the baby and are content with just being boyfriend and girlfriend.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for a little over a year. The two met on the set of The Voice after they both went through divorces. Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015, while Stefani parted ways with Rossdale a few months later. Stefani and the Bush frontman share three boys together – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Stefani has not confirmed the pregnancy rumors and is currently competing against Shelton on The Voice. If Stefani is pregnant, then she won’t be able to hide it much longer as the show is preparing to enter the live rounds.

In the meantime, Hollywood Life reported that Gwen Stefani is planning on moving to Shelton’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch to raise her boys. An insider revealed that Stefani and her sons absolutely love the ranch life and it would be a dream come true to re-locate from Los Angeles.

“Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there,” Stefani shared. “She calls it a slice of Heaven and if the two of them ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.”

The No Doubt alum recently shared a few photos of her latest outing to Shelton’s ranch. Stefani took the kids to Oklahoma during spring break, where they fished, rode tractors, and explored the woods around Shelton’s property. They all looked like they had a great time, but that doesn’t mean Shelton and Stefani are ready to exchange vows just yet.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” a source revealed. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon.”

The source added that Shelton and Stefani are happy with the current status of their relationship and aren’t quite ready to take it to the next level. Of course, with their romance stronger than ever, that could change in the near future.

Fans can watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Check out a clip of her Snapchat shots from her recent trip to Oklahoma below.

