WWE News: Seth Rollins Has Major Illness Which Could Affect ‘WrestleMania’ Match

One of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania 33 is seeing the student take on the mentor in Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, but there may be even more standing in the way. This is one match that has been in the works for almost a year, but Seth Rollins’ aggravated knee injury at the hands of Samoa Joe almost put it in jeopardy. Now, the Non-Sanctioned Match may be in trouble again as “The Architect” is as sick as humanly possible.

When Samoa Joe made his WWE main roster debut, it was a huge moment for wrestling fans across the world, but it didn’t thrill Seth Rollins. Through no-one’s true fault, the debut and attack ended up aggravating the knee injury that Rollins has dealt with for more than a year, and it put a major WrestleMania 33 match in doubt.

This past week, it was revealed that despite his injured knee, Rollins would take on Triple H in a Non-Sanctioned Match at the big pay-per-view (PPV). While that match will be a bit “watered down” from what it would be if both were totally healthy, it may be even shorter than expected now.

Wrestling News World reported that Seth Rollins visited a doctor on Friday morning after not feeling so great and it seems as if he has a major illness. The former world champion walked out of the doctor’s office running a fever of 103.5 degrees and feeling quite awful just two days before his big match.

Rollins likely received some medications and probably an injection and antibiotics to help get him back on the mend, but colds like that can linger for weeks.

According to Wrestling Rumors, there are also reports of Rollins possibly contracting pneumonia which is even more serious. If that is the case, he would be in absolutely no shape to step into the ring at WrestleMania 33 against Triple H, but he probably still will.

WWE‘s official YouTube channel has even posted update videos on Rollins and his illness to keep fans updated on how he is feeling. In the video, he talks about how he is feeling and what is going on with his match against Triple H on Sunday, but you know he is going to make it seem as if he’s fine.

This fight against Triple H has been meant to happen for months and it is a storyline that goes back more than a year. Fans have been waiting for it, but there was always something that appeared to stand in the way and push it back again and again.

It is very likely that this feud is going to continue even though the big-time blow-off should have been at WrestleMania 33. With Rollins’ knee injury being a huge factor in how it is going to go and his illness only making things worse, they won’t get the best match possible out of these two.

Somewhere down the line at another PPV or possibly even SummerSlam, these two could end up meeting again for one more “Architect vs. Destroyer” bout. It would be worth it and the fans would love it, but hopefully, Rollins doesn’t make it worse by performing at WrestleMania.

The card for WrestleMania 33 is stacked from start to finish and many believe that the incredibly long event could be great, but will this match live up to the hype? Seth Rollins is in nowhere near 100 percent due to his knee injury and his Non-Sanctioned Match against Triple H was likely going to be at a lower level of intensity anyway. Now, the serious illness plaguing Rollins could end up making this match even shorter than originally planned.

[Featured Image by WWE]