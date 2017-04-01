‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Moves On, Ridge & Eric Swap Wives?

Things are heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers reveal that fans should prepare themselves for escalating drama, volatile encounters, and some stunning twists and turns in the coming week.

In last week’s The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finally learned the truth about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). This placed the guilty lovers’ relationship with Eric (John McCook) in jeopardy.

In the upcoming episodes, spoilers reveal that Ridge will be scrambling to keep the news from reaching his father as Brooke mulls on whether or not she should let the Forrester patriarch know about his son and his wife’s affair.

Will she spill the beans on Ridge and Quinn? Or will she be able to forgive her fiancé?

Here are the spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful episodes for April 3 to 7.

Monday, April 3

After she found Ridge and Quinn kissing on the beach in Australia, Brooke is at a loss. Blindsided by Bridge’s betrayal, she is both heartbroken and embarrassed by the situation. In addition, she can’t believe she chose her erstwhile fiancé over her sister who, as it turns out, really was just looking out for her. Fortunately, Katie (Heather Tom) is immediately by her side and helps her process the whole thing.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Quinn make their plea to Brooke. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/Z2TkzhVPzK pic.twitter.com/LwotxMuq7e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2017

But while Brooke is hesitant to go to Eric with the news, Katie is adamant that the man needs to know about Ridge and Quinn. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SoapHub, Katie will push Brooke to inform Eric, especially as the entire family will be wondering why her wedding didn’t push through.

Though Brooke is devastated and wants to get back at those who hurt her, she wants to spare Eric from the same heartbreak. She knows that the weight of the double betrayal could be too much for him. On the flip side, keeping the affair from Eric would mean siding with the errant lovers in their deception. What’s the right thing to do?

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Forresters are stunned to hear that Brooke cancelled her wedding. They smell a scandal and will be impatiently awaiting news about what really went down.

Tuesday, April 4

On the Tuesday episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) will hold on to their secret when people start asking questions about the cancelled nuptials.

Spoilers also show that Katie and Quinn will have an explosive encounter about the latter’s affair.

Wednesday, April 5

On Wednesday, Ridge has the gall to ask Brooke for forgiveness. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this episode reveal that he will open up to his former fiancee about the huge mistake he made and will try to save their relationship.

Unfortunately for him, spoilers also indicate that Brooke has had it with him and is now ready to move on. He may be truly regretful, but she already has other plans for her future — and they don’t involve him.

Who will she run to this time? Will she seek comfort with Bill (Don Diamont)? Or will this latest betrayal bring her and Eric together? If so, is The Bold and the Beautiful going for a “wife swap” situation?

As Celeb Dirty Laundry points out, Ridge and Quinn are compatible, and there seems to be more passion in the former’s relationship with his stepmom than in his relationship with Brooke. And in recent episodes, the CBS soap appears to have been emphasizing the chemistry between Brooke and Eric.

Next week on B&B, a dirty little secret is exposed and now the claws will come out. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, Katie is enjoying her newfound power over Quinn. The latter knows that Katie has information that could destroy her life. As for Katie, she’s tired of Quinn and her antics. Spoilers reveal that she’s determined to let Eric know that his wife has been cheating on him with his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Katie will give them one last chance to reveal the truth before she does so herself. However, Katie also knows that Quinn can be a vicious enemy. Is she putting herself in danger by going against Eric’s wife?

Thursday, April 6

On Thursday, Shirley (Patrika Darbo) finds a new way of getting Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) to wear the spy camera. Meanwhile, Thomas (Pierson Fodé) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) argue about Sally (Courtney Hope).

Friday, April 7

Spoilers for the last The Bold and the Beautiful episode for the week indicate that Shirley gets Sally to stick with their plan. Meanwhile, Darlita (Danube Hermosillo) will be shocked by what she sees in the footage from Coco’s camera.

Will Sally continue spying on the Forresters (and Coco!) or will she give it up? #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]