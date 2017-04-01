‘GoT’ Season 7 Trailer: What Is The Song In The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Promo?

The official trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 7 of HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones was released on Thursday. Although the promo wasn’t exactly overflowing with plot details, fans have been studying it closely to see if they can garner any clues into the upcoming season.

Some have also been wondering about the song that is featured in the new Game of Thrones promo as well. According to Mashable, it is a new iteration of the song “Sit Down” by the British rock group James. While it could easily be mistaken for a cover, Mashable describes it as “an echoey, eerie version of the original.”

The response to the usage of the song in the promo has apparently been mixed, but some fans seem to feel that it is quite fitting. The promo features three major characters in Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The characters are each seen walking before grabbing seats on their respective thrones.

One can also detect a chilly feeling in the air in the new Game of Thrones promo, which is an obvious sign that winter has finally arrived. Fans of the show will know that Ned Stark (Sean Bean) first warned that “winter is coming” in the very first episode of the series. At the end of Season 6, it was confirmed that winter had begun when Ned’s daughter Sansa (Sophie Turner) and her alleged half-brother Jon Snow receive the news via a white raven from the Citadel.

When we last saw the characters from the promo, Cersei had just crowned herself Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Jon had become “King in the North” and his true lineage was revealed, and Daenerys was seen finally sailing to Westeros where she will attempt to win the Iron Throne from Cersei. It should be a big season for all three characters. The promo also wraps up with a view of the Night King, the leader of the White Walkers, further adding to the ominous overtone of the promo.

One person who appears to be quite happy about the use of the song “Sit Down” in the Game of Thrones promo is James member Tim Booth. The 57-year-old musician admitted to being a fan of the show as well as the novels by George R.R. Martin that it is based upon.

“Having read the books, and watched the series twice, I was very excited when Game of Thrones asked to use “Sit Down” for their preview,” said Booth in a statement, according to Mashable.

“I think the last two songs used were “Heroes” and “Wicked Game” — so we are in great company. We thought they would make their own version, to suit the landscape of the series, but apparently, they were attached to the original.”

Shorter Seasons

The upcoming season of Game of Thrones will consist of only seven episodes, while each of the previous six seasons featured 10 episodes. Season 8 of Game of Thrones will be the final season, and it will reportedly feature only six episodes. It appears that some of the show’s final episodes may be extended, however. According to Radio Times, who spoke with Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, there may be 15 more hours of story jammed into the show’s final 13 episodes.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on Sunday, July 16. Historically, the new seasons of Game of Thrones have premiered in early spring, so the wait has been a bit longer this year.

You can see the full 92-second promo for Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which has been given the title Long Walk, and hear the song “Sit Down” by James below. Are you excited for the upcoming season of GoT? Let us know in the comments section!

