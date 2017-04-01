Michael Strahan’s Future On ‘Good Morning America’ Reportedly ‘Uncertain’

Michael Strahan’s future on Good Morning America is being described as “uncertain” amid reports Strahan has allegedly been causing drama with his fellow anchors and his full-time GMA role hasn’t been impressing viewers.

Amid the reports of a nasty feud between Michael and his co-anchors on Good Morning America which surfaced this week, sources are claiming producers of the show are reportedly unsure what to do with Strahan on the show amid claims he hasn’t been a hit with viewers since joining the morning show full-time.

“It is impossible to miss the hundreds of comments on social media from viewers who say that he is not a match for the morning program,” Celebrity Insider claimed of how Michael’s role on GMA hasn’t exactly been a hit with viewers in recent months, adding that “many GMA watchers were quick to point to the lack of chemistry between” Strahan and his fellow anchors.

Notably, a number of Good Morning America fans have expressed some displeasure over Strahan’s full-time gig on GMA since he sensationally quit Live With Kelly And Michael last year, with some claiming on Twitter that he’s “taken over” the morning show since landing the gig in 2016.

“Is it me or has Michael taken over all segments of GMA except weather?” Twitter user @DianeChavez771 tweeted out of Michael this week, claiming that they believed there was “WAY TO MUCH MICHAEL” on Good Morning America since he joined the ABC show full-time last year.

“Michael seems like a diva,” another GMA watcher recently tweeted out of Strahan amid the latest reports.

Fans comments on Strahan came amid claims made by Celebrity Insider which stated that ABC supposedly “has no idea what to do with him” on Good Morning America while alleging that producers “are aware of the fact that he is uncomfortable on GMA” and think he is “better suited” to his former role on Live With Kelly and Michael.

However, it sounds like Michael Strahan is here to stay amid the latest drama reports as the outlet noted that Strahan “has a solid contract and they cannot let him go.”

“They cannot ask him to go back [to Live With Kelly],” added the outlet, suggesting the former football star won’t be leaving anytime soon.

But while some fans agreed with Celebrity Insider’s report, others were quick to defend Michael amid the latest round of allegations.

“Just do you and leave Strahan alone!!! #HatersBackOff” GMA watcher @FmokFran wrote, while @lbebe hit back in reply to Good Morning America on Twitter, “Michael Strahan is the reason I started watching & glad I did, I discovered the rest of the cast also. I was fed up with @TODAYshow.”

Strahan’s latest drama comes amid reports Michael is supposedly also caught in a nasty feud with some of his Good Morning America co-stars, namely Lara Spencer, though ABC has denied the claims.

Michael’s supposed feud with his co-stars was first reported by Page Six earlier this week as the site claimed that there is supposedly “not a lot of love” between Strahan and Spencer. Lara allegedly thinks Michael has been getting a lot of the segments she feels she should have hosted since he joined the anchor team full-time last year.

“They know how to put it on for the cameras,” a source said of the reported feud, “but he’s doing a lot of what Lara should be doing [on the show] and she’s not happy.”

The outlet also claimed that Michael has allegedly been upsetting some of his other Good Morning America co-anchors, as the site reported that Strahan is supposedly given special treatment by those behind-the-scenes.

“[Michael’s] been given a lot of opportunity [and] flexibility when the others who have been working there longer don’t get that kind of treatment,” a source claimed earlier this week, adding that in comparison well-known anchors who have been regulars on GMA since before Strahan joined the cast full-time are “treated like dirt.”

What do you think of the latest rumors claiming Michael Strahan supposedly hasn’t been impressing his Good Morning America co-hosts or GMA viewers in recent weeks?

