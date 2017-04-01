Kylie Jenner And Tyga Turn To Friends Following Split Over Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are reportedly “living separate lives” as rumors of their breakup continue to heat up.

But Jenner, for her part, is at least finding solace in the company of friends while she keeps her distance from her on-and-off boyfriend, as reported by Hollywood Life.

According to a source, Kylie Jenner is still hurting from her breakup with Tyga, but has lately been spending more time with her friends as the both of them take a much-needed break from their relationship.

“Kylie is sad as she and Tyga are living separate lives. Lately she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them,” the source tells Hollywood Life.

Jenner and Tyga’s romance have been nothing short of toxic, which was recently bolstered by cheating allegations and the “baby mama drama with Blac Chyna.” Geek VIP reports that Jenner has grown tired of having to deal with Tyga’s ongoing feud with his former fiancée Blac Chyna all the time.

“Kylie feels like she needs a break from Tyga’s mooching ways as well as all the baby mama drama with Chyna. Kylie saw what happened to Rob and Chyna and now she is hitting the brakes on her and Tyga before she falls into a messy situation with him too,” an insider tells Geek VIP.

Recently, Blac took to Snapchat to slam Tyga for not providing child support.

“It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol… “And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!! No child support! “N**** is like h**s! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny! Wow… (sic) “Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael!!!! (sic) “So go tell Kylie, and Rob! About our son Account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting ur f** a**! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! (sic)”

Since Kylie Jenner allegedly kicked the rapper out of her house, Tyga has moved into his bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills. But he didn’t waste his time feeling sorry for himself in the wake of his falling out with Jenner. Instead, he’s “been partying and having people over every night.”

According to E! News, Kylie Jenner was nowhere to be seen in all the parties Tyga organized in his lavish pad, raising suspicions that the two aren’t on good terms.

Many have noticed that Tyga is nowhere to be found on Jenner’s social media accounts lately. The last time he appeared on her Snapchat was on March 8. And considering how actively the pair indulged in PDA in their respective social media accounts, fans were quick to take notice.

On March 12, rumors that the pair has split emerged, alleging that Kylie “got fed up” with Tya for being irresponsible with his finances. Hollywood Life speculates that the aforementioned bachelor pad Tyga is currently holed up in was the latest lavish purchase that made Jenner decide to break up with him.

Everybody knows by now that this isn’t the first time Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split up. The pair has been dating on-and-off since 2015. They split again in May 2016, which Tyga said was a mutual decision between them, according to Vanity Fair.

“It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen,” Tyga added. “When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can’t fix it in a moment. The only thing is time.”

