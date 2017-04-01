In a heartbreaking episode of Braxton Family Values on March 20, 2017, Tamar Braxton revealed to her sister, Toni Braxton, that she had a miscarriage before her trip to Atlanta last year. When she broke the news to Toni, she told Toni, “You know, I didn’t tell nobody because it was very, very new. Well maybe like a week before I went to Atlanta I found out that I was pregnant.” Toni did not catch Tamar’s choice of words being past tense. Toni started to congratulate Tamar but Tamar cut her short. “No, I WAS,” Tamar clarified.

When was Tamar in Atlanta? Tamar and her husband Vince Herbert were in Atlanta during August 2016.

Toni Braxton’s Reaction To Tamar’s Miscarriage News

Toni was shocked when Tamar broke the miscarriage news to her. With a heartfelt, “I’m sorry, Tay,” Toni expressed her sorrow about the loss. In a side filler interview with Toni, without Tamar present, Toni got real about her other disappointment.

“I was really disappointed that she didn’t tell me, but I understood. Sometimes, it’s between a husband and a wife” “But I was glad that she finally told me, and I could be there and hold her hand because I’m sure that was a disappointing situation that happened for her.”

Tamar Thanks Fans For Support Via Twitter

Tamar thanked her Braxton Family Value fans for the outpouring of sympathy for her miscarriage, after the show aired.

“Thanks for watching guys!! Tonight was a hard one…. I love u all so much # bfv”

Tamar also wrote about the timing of the miscarriage:

“It was actually a few weeks before but it was REALLY hard to talk about.. I still don’t want to talk about it #bfv”

Tamar showed fans some love as they shared their own miscarriage stories, showing a tender-hearted Tamar lurks beneath the surface.

Ms Tay-Tay does try to put a brave front on, despite the miscarriage, and that endears us to her even more.

“Im ok!! The storm is over!! The sun is shining on me”

“I Wish I Had A Baby Girl”

Earlier this week, Tamar posted “I wish I had a baby girl,” on her Instagram feed. Sadly, the Braxton Family Values show hadn’t aired yet and we didn’t realize that she had just lost her child.

???????? I wish I had a baby girl???? A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Tamar comes from a sister-dominated household, with four sisters and just one brother. Her desire to have a daughter, and thus a sister for her three-year-old son Logan Vincent Herbert, would be only natural.

This is not the first time that Tamar has spoken publicly about wanting a daughter. On the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Tamar reveals that “Vince really wants another baby, so we’ll see.” In this 2015 interview, Tamar talks about wanting a baby girl and that she would even be open to adopting an Asian daughter.

Tamar Responds To Rumors About Vince Fathering A Child Out of Wedlock

Tamar has also been putting out fires with regard to rumors about Vince fathering a child with another woman. Tamar has been handed a raw deal, as if dealing with a miscarriage isn’t hard enough, she was also slammed with him having a daughter with this other woman.

Tamar dealt with the rumors head on, refuting the claim on her Instagram account.

“Let me be CRYSTAL clear before this untrue story gets out of hand… this lady is claiming that this beautiful child is Vincent Herbert’s…(on Instagram)..let me explain to you all what kind of WOMAN I am!! If this was..she would be MINE as well..she would be all over MY instagram, media outlets, pictures interviews etc..because that’s the type of WOMAN I am.” “Why would I want him to miss out on being a part of his daughter’s life?? Do you know how unpleased God would be and how that would effect OUR relationship in the end??…we would be DOOMED!!”

[Featured Image by Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/IPX]