Kim Kardashian Hotter Than Khloe? Amid Baby Worries, Kim Chops Hair Even Shorter

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian strolled the streets of L.A. on March 31 just after Kim cut her hair for the second time in two days. Glamour enviously wrote that it’s a good thing Kardashian has a hair stylist at her “disposal” to answer her every style whim. Chris Appleton, the stylist Kim turns to for hair wisdom, says Kardashian’s cut is a sexy, dramatic look.

“I love this look. It’s sexy but still dramatic as all of the hair is one length and has that super-sharp finish.”

The new lob might have the look of a wig, a la Kylie Jenner, but Kim took to Snapchat to assure fans it’s the real thing.

“I feel like the hair looks like a wig. I cut my hair even shorter today guys, like three inches.”

One of Kim’s Instagram followers found her new look so inspiring that she commented on the pic, “I am sure this image has touched all users here on Instagram, it’s really really awesome” and added three OK hand sign emojis.

A Kardashian insider recently shared that Kim wants to reclaim the Kardashian and Jenner sister hot bod title from Khloe after her little sis accomplished some amazing changes with her crazy workouts and self-care regime.

I don't get why people think Kim Kardashian is the hottest of the older girls, when it's clearly @khloekardashian. Khloe is super hot — Gerard (@gerarddubrow) January 5, 2015

Walking side-by-side with Khloe in her new “gorgeous bob” could have been part of Kim’s plan to take back her territory as queen of the Kardashian sisters.

@Jason0905 i think kim kardashian is hottest than khloe kardashian wdyt jason? — ebil (@ptrnbla) June 30, 2011

Observant fans noticed that the new, short haircut wasn’t the only thing Kardashian showed off as she and Khloe headed out for some fun. The Express wrote that Kim “exposed a little more than intended” when she chose to go braless under a skintight white top with “skimpy spaghetti straps.”

Kim’s collarbone length bob revealed plenty of bare cleavage and did nothing to hide a potential wardrobe malfunction. When the reality star still had her waist-length hair extensions, her black tresses often covered up Kim’s nip slips, but it’s not like she’s shy about “flaunting her famous figure.”

Kim and Khloe have both shared nude photos and whether or not the who’s hotter competition is an actual thing between the sisters, there will definitely be more Kim Kardashian nude pics forthcoming. Kardashian loves showing off her body even when she’s fully clothed.

Kim updated her look as she was getting ready to do a shoot for Khloe’s Good American Jeans and, rivals or not, Kim wanted to look good for Khloe’s growing business.

After the shoot for Khloe was finished, Kim found another place to try out the bob style. The mom-of-two took her daughter, North West, backstage at an Ariana Grande concert.

People wrote that Kim, Ariana, and North had a blast playing around with Snapchat filters, and North got a chance to play with one of Grande’s super-cute dogs.

It says a lot about how much Kim’s fans adore her that one Instagram follower took the opportunity to offer some sympathy and advice about the Paris robbery, all these months later.

“So cute, I’m still in shock about what happened to you in Paris. I’m so glad your home & safe and in time healing will come.”

While it appears that Kardashian is recovered from the trauma of the robbery and from the effects of Kanye West’s breakdown, she has a super trying time coming up in her life. The glossy bob is just one part of how she’s coping with her decision to have another baby and the “risky” surgery on her uterus she had to undergo. E! News shared that Kim’s baby decision was exciting for her, but that didn’t make it any easier to face. Waiting to see if the surgery works and getting through another pregnancy and birth will be even tougher.

“I have to go in and repair my uterus because I decided I’m going to try to have one more baby.”

Hot hairstyles and a little friendly competition with Khloe can be a great coping mechanism for Kim. What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s new haircut and her decision to go ahead with a third pregnancy? Let us know in the comments below!

