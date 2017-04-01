WWE News: John Cena Is Still Set To Propose To Nikki Bella At ‘WrestleMania 33’

For some time now WWE Superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella have been in a relationship, with Cena afraid to pop the question, but it seems he may be getting over that fear this Sunday. As most all wrestling fans know, WrestleMania 33 is this Sunday live from Orlando, Florida. WWE has made a huge mark in the city, as their WWE Performance Center and connected show WWE NXT work out of the area.

Many WWE Superstars live in the area too, making it one of the homes of the WWE. A lot of big matches are set to take place at the event from The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns to Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar. However, one match has managed to get the world talking and it may have been sold simply on the brilliant promos between the people in the match.

WWE SmackDown Live stars The Miz and Maryse will be taking on John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, and many people are actually looking forward to what will happen. When this match was rumored, fans were against it. On paper, it sounded terrible and there was nothing in the match that seemed interesting. In fact, WWE fans were really wanting to see John Cena take on The Undertaker this year. Fans even thought that The Miz belonged in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match.

Regardless of where they wanted them to be, fans never thought there would be any real need to see The Miz and Maryse take on John Cena and Nikki Bella. However, the promos went flying with major digs at each person that seemed more than storyline, but actually personal. This was good to see, as fans felt they were hearing things they should not.

Miz and Maryse have made a big deal out of John Cena and Nikki Bella not being married or having kids, like Nikki’s sister Brie has done with her husband and WWE SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan. Bryan and Miz may not be the best of friends either, but he seemed to respect the relationship that Bryan had with Brie. Meanwhile, Maryse has a personal issue with Nikki and Miz has one with Cena.

Miz claims Cena gets whatever he wants and pretty much spins everything to mean something it isn’t, just to fit his own selfish interests. Meanwhile, Maryse feels Nikki kept her from joining the WWE years ago to be with her husband. This has been played up big time on WWE Total Divas for some time now in fact. Meanwhile Cena and Miz have beef because Miz feels Cena held him back while he progressed.

John Cena has pushed back from this and claimed Miz made all of this up to fit his world of thought because he couldn’t get it done. At the end of the day, these promos have been hot and very very good. Fans who were not interested in the match before have found themselves intrigued. This is good news for the match and all involved obviously. However, the big thing made up on the promos is the relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella.

They are not married, but Nikki has been pushing for this openly for years now. It appears that the WWE may be making this happen on camera at least. According to Cageside Seats, the plan is still on to have John Cena propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. It would most likely end up happening after their match with Miz and Maryse of course.

It is unknown if this is simply an on-camera thing or if Cena really proposed to Nikki already and WWE just wants to recreate it for the fans to see at WrestleMania 33. This would obviously be a good thing for the cameras and WWE Total Divas. Cena may very well have already asked her privately, but naturally it would be a good story to make the big moment happen for television too. It’ll be interesting to see if this really goes down or if some sort of swerve happens instead.

[Featured Image By WWE]