K. Michelle Teams With Jack Daniel’s To Bring ‘Southern Peach’ Country Cocktails

Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star, K. Michelle, is the new face of Jack Daniel’s “Southern Peach” whiskey. The R&B singer is a Tennessee native and said she has always appreciated the way the Jack Daniel’s brand has fallen in line with her southern values. K. Michelle added in a press release, “This collaboration with Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails is a celebration of all those values, and I’m excited to share that with my fans.”

The collaboration between Jack Daniel’s and the Love & Hip Hop star began when the whiskey brand wanted to collab with K. Michelle for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. Now, the R&B songstress worked closely with the team to craft “Southern Peach” from start to finish. K. Michelle was also included in the creation of the drinks’ the custom gold crown cap — which is exclusive to the Southern Peach flavor.

Casey Nelson, Brand Director of Jack Daniel’s Flavor Portfolio, added that K. Michelle and Jack Daniel’s have been friends for a while. K. Michelle developed a relationship with Daniel’s in 2015 during her My Twisted Mind tour.

“We are excited to team with K. Michelle for Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails, Southern Peach… K. Michelle has been a friend of Jack Daniel’s for quite some time, and we are excited to embark on this new journey together.”

Starting this April, Southern Peach will only be available for purchase in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The national rollout is planned for early summer of 2017.

This is just another achievement the successful entrepreneur can add to her portfolio.

In the summer of 2016, K. Michelle opened her own hookah bar and cocktail lounge in Atlanta called Puff and Petals. Puff, serves “organic hookah” and also appeared to be serving an incredibly colorful array of drinks and delicious dishes in Atlanta, according to Bravo TV.

Back in January, K. Michelle posted a photo of herself with pale teal-colored hair, staring in the mirror in the bathroom and captioned the photo, “When your fiancé catches you playing in the mirror.” According to BET, the photo lead many to wonder if the singer who was at the time reportedly dating Memphis-based dentist Dr. Kastam Sims were actually engaged.

When your fiancé catches you playing in the mirror???? A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:37am PST

K. Michelle’s appearance on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta has also spun-off K. Michelle: My Life, the star’s own reality show. K. Michelle’s album, More Issues Than Vogue, was hailed by Pitchfork as “contemporary R&B at its best.”

As for more K. Michelle: My Life, the show is also reportedly done, according to its star. On Instagram, just before the premiere of K. Michelle Season 3 in December 2016, she wrote that it is her last year of playing a major character in reality television. K. Michelle is continuing to tour, sing, and post avidly on social media.

“… I’ll still be on tv with some other projects but I’ve been producing and creating shows recently and I found a love for it I never thought I would. My life is changing and I’m enjoying the ride.”

K. Michelle said in an interview on Wendy Williams’ show that she decided to return for her very entertaining guest spot on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 5, but wanted to keep her appearance short-lived, according to Bustle.

“Yeah, I really won’t be filming like that… It’s kind of an extension of my show on that show… they offered me a lot of money.”

Most of Michelle’s appearances were limited to scenes with Joseline Hernandez, one of K. Michelle’s last remaining associates in the cast.

Later this year, Michelle has plans to drop her highly anticipated fourth studio album via Atlantic Records and fans are eagerly awaiting the records’ release.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]