April The Giraffe Live Cam: ‘Significant Changes’ Overnight Noted By Vet

More and more viewers are tuning into April the Giraffe’s live cam, and it’s just as well since she’s now in the home stretch of her delivery. The birth of her calf has been long overdue, but Animal Adventure Park’s resident veterinarian just delivered an exciting new report confirming that “significant changes” have been noted and that all signs point to our favorite pregnant giraffe going into labor soon.

Animal Adventure Park posted a March 31 evening update on Facebook a few hours ago, which goes into detail of the many drastic changes April the Giraffe has gone through overnight.

Most notable are the “significant changes” on April’s “back end,” which include “vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge.” And just when everyone thought her udders couldn’t be possibly bigger, the vet says he has seen some growth, not to mention some milk let-down and “occasional dripping.”

Those who have been keeping up via April the Giraffe’s live cam might have noticed the drastic changes in her behavior from yesterday to today. On top of being unresponsive to stimuli, April was often seen “standing and staring into space, as well as stretching her neck and back legs.” Her abdominal walls are noticeably tighter and her fecal output has recently become more robust.

In short, all signs suggest that the giraffe is about to deliver her calf any day, nay, any hour now. And if you’re not glued to April the Giraffe’s live cam, then you’re running the risk of losing the opportunity to see her give birth in real time.

To top it off, it’s looking like April will deliver an April Fools’ baby. As Animal Adventure Park’s recent update pointed out, the ending couldn’t be more perfect.

“Keeper report – April has zero interest in food. Behavior is extremely off. Signs of contractions continue. “Vet report –

“Here are the signs that I’m happy to be seeing: significant changes to her ‘back end’ including vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge. Mammary development including milk let-down and some occasional dripping. Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli. You will also see her do a few things including standing and staring off into space as well as stretching her neck and back legs. If you watch carefully you will see her abdominal wall tense up during those episodes. You’ll also see a lot more squinting and just odd behavior. Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon. – Not much has changed from the morning but I suspect she will go quickly.

“It looks like we will have an April Fools baby!

“Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April – waited for April!

“We will keep you posted should things get interesting this evening. Keepers are onsite overnight and support staff are on stand by.”

April the Giraffe’s star continues to shine brighter, as the pregnant giraffe has recently been featured on Good Morning America, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. To see how the episode went down, you can catch the segment below, courtesy of Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook update.

And here’s some great news: Animal Adventure Park announced yesterday that they will be rolling out a text alert system available for subscription later today. Subscribers will get “Labor Text” alerts, as well as exclusive information — texts, photos, and calf updates — over the coming months. Keeping your eyes glued to April the Giraffe’s live cam all the time can be time-consuming and exhausting so this latest update should prove convenient to those who want to keep up with April’s progress in real time.

Do you think today is the day April finally gives birth? Stay tuned via April the Giraffe’s live cam below! As the park owner himself said, “Today is not the day to stop watching,” as reported by ABC.

