‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet Slips Up, Chloe Pays Ultimate Price?

Get ready for an explosive week on The Young and the Restless. Spoilers reveal that lives will be forever changed as secrets are revealed and confessions are made.

Here are the Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 3 to 7.

Monday, April 3

The week kicks off with back-to-back bombshells on The Young and the Restless. Spoilers show that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will persist in his plan to expose what he believes is Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) crime. He’ll be pushing Paul (Doug Davidson ) to reopen the case and try Chloe for his brother’s murder. However, Paul needs more than circumstantial evidence; he needs a confession. Luckily, spoilers from SoapHub tease that Nick has a clever plan for getting just that from Chloe herself.

On yesterday’s #YR, Nick goes to Paul to confirm his suspicions of Adam's murder. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/yf9OcfUwaG pic.twitter.com/GRCqPdP19M — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 1, 2017

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick’s dogged determination to take Chloe down is alienating Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). It’s reopening old wounds and turning her world upside down. Though she’s still skeptical about Nick’s suspicion that Chloe killed Adam (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley), she begins to wonder why Chloe is rushing to marry Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

As for Chloe, she knows that Nick is very close to figuring things out. She has to do something — and do it now.

Juliet has shocking news for Cane today on #YR pic.twitter.com/bi2Cfp58Lg — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 30, 2017

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Juliet (Laur Allen), Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) Tokyo one-night stand, finds herself working with Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane is trying to keep what happened a secret but Juliet slips up, putting his marriage in jeopardy. How is he getting out of this one?

Tuesday, April 4

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps.com, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) loyalty will be put to the test in the Tuesday episode.

Meanwhile, Gloria (Judith Chapman) will be doing her best to stop Chloe and Kevin’s wedding. Glo sees right through Chloe and can’t bear the thought of Kevin tying the knot with her. She’ll be putting pressure on Kevin to call the whole thing off.

Today on #YR, Nick shares his suspicions with Sharon and Chloe throws Kevin a curveball. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/vxnrp8La6s pic.twitter.com/OgSCClMULC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 31, 2017

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless indicate that it’s only a matter of time before Kevin learns that Chloe has just been using him to save her skin. Will he learn the truth before or after they get to the altar?

Wednesday, April 5

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Wednesday episode reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) may soon regret his decision to hire Scott (Daniel Hall) to write his memoir. The young journalist is digging into his past and is bound to let some skeletons out of the closet.

Thursday, April 6

Thursday’s The Young and the Restless episode will have Chelsea learning something that will shake her to the core as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) leaves Gloria with a warning.

Today on #YR, Kevin's announcement troubles Gloria & Nick uncovers damaging information. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OuKEgEGfld pic.twitter.com/yRLiJcPEpx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 28, 2017

Friday, April 7

The Young and the Restless will cap off the week with Nick making a startling discovery and Chloe possibly paying the ultimate price for what she did to Adam. As the promo for next week’s Y&R reveals, Nick may have been plotting to force a confession out of Chloe, but it will be Chelsea who finally gets the truth out of her friend.

Next week on Y&R, dirty deeds don’t go unpunished… her day of reckoning is here. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Has the day of reckoning finally arrived? The teaser and spoilers for the coming week show that as Chloe prepares to walk down the aisle, Chelsea arrives and a heated confrontation ensues. At one point, Chelsea looks like she’s about to push Chloe out of a window.

Is Chloe’s secret finally unraveling? Will Chelsea be so enraged that she actually kills her friend? Alternatively, will Chloe reveal something completely unexpected? Could her real secret be one that upends the lives of many in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for later episodes indicate that Nick’s whole world will be turned upside down. Will he learn that Chloe didn’t kill Adam and that his brother is still alive? And more importantly, who will be the next actor to portray Adam?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]