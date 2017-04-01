Is Pamela Anderson And Wikileaks’ Julian Assange Dating For Real?

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is rumored to be dating Julian Assange, the founder of the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. To make matters more interesting, the 49-year-old Canadian-American actress chimed in on the rumors by posting a rather lengthy blog post about Mr. Assange.

According to AOL, Mr. Assange has been living in a political asylum for nearly five years at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. While the WikiLeaks founder remains persecuted, the actress found herself growing concerned for his current status.

Looking back, Julian Assange has claimed political asylum at the embassy in 2012 and has remained there since. Apparently, the WikiLeaks founder has sought refuge there to avoid facing extradition to Sweden, as reported by Yahoo! News.

In light of this, Mr. Assange was accused of rape and fears that he would be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. Apparently, he is wanted by U.S. authorities for publishing classified documents in 2010, fortunately, President Rafael Correa allowed him to seek refuge at the embassy for protection.

Ms. Anderson confirmed that her relationship with Julian Assange was not a secret and admitted that the WikiLeaks founder was one of her favorite people. She also cited that he was being persecuted and was vulnerable to his enemies. Apparently, Mr. Assange has created a lot of adversaries in different countries and the United States is no exception.

Julian Assange’s work has many people seeing him as a villain, especially because he exposes powerful people to the world. The unfortunate situation Mr. Assange is currently in caused Pamela Anderson to value their relationship even more. The movie star views Mr. Assange as someone who is “extremely empathetic and cares deeply about the world.”

She also mentioned that Mr. Assange was trying to free the world through education, which she found to be a rather romantic struggle, as reported by Just Jared. Apparently, Ms. Anderson stated that she “loves him for this,” proving that she is not shy about her admiration for Mr. Assange.

As for their relationship, Ms. Anderson used to be rather tight-lipped about the details, however, the fact that she has visited him very often for the past seven months strengthens the dating rumors surrounding them.

Moreover, Pamela Anderson revealed that she was spending a lot of time with Mr. Assange lately. However, the WikiLeaks founder’s current situation makes having a relationship a bit of a stretch. It is worth mentioning that it seems Ms. Anderson won’t be closing any doors for Mr, Assange and may even welcome a romantic relationship in the future.

In December, Pamela Anderson stated that Julian Assange is a hero and everyone will realize this one day. “Everyone in the world has benefited because of WikiLeaks – he has sacrificed so much,” said Ms. Anderson. Apparently, Ms. Anderson has taken into account the fact that Mr. Assange has missed out on seven years of his children’s life all in the name of sharing the truth.

Despite his current refugee-like conditions, Julian Assange continues to fight in order to deliver the truth to the people of the world. His latest battle relates to the CIA as they are under suspicion of spying on the American people as per Fox News. Mr. Assange claims that “the answer is not known” in relation to the CIA hacking domestic targets. As of late, Mr. Assange’s organization exposed the agency’s hacking capacity and stated that they remain uncertain whether or not the CIA is using phones, TVs, and computers to spy on Americans.

Moreover, the WikiLeaks founder asked CNN, a media company that seems to be defending the CIA’s interests, if spying was considered legal “as long as these are overseas targets.” Unfortunately, the possibility that the CIA will turn their “hacking capacity” towards the American people is still vague.

