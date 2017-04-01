Mama June’s ‘Turkey Neck’ Surgery After Extreme Weight Loss Leaves Her Bruised

Mama June continues to shock the world with her stunning weight loss journey. Recently, she was shown all bruised and bandaged after she had to go through a procedure for her excess skin, dubbed as the “turkey neck,” which needed to be removed.

In one of the latest clips from From Not to Hot docuseries, Mama June was shown all bandaged after waking up from a surgery to remove her turkey neck. In the clip, Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s bloated face can be seen wrapped in bandages and covered by draining tubes. But that didn’t stop her from mumbling some words.

When her first nurse, Brenda, came to her room to ask about her status, she still managed to answer, “Doing pretty good.” And even after the turkey neck removal, Mama June was able to crack a joke. “Who put the lumberjack pants on me?” she said.

Mama June’s turkey neck removal surgery went well and apparently, her all-new look has flooded the internet.

Prior to her neck surgery, June Shannon expressed her concern about her girls having to think about her surgery. However, the nurse told her that she had spoken to everyone about Mama June’s turkey neck removal and that the procedure was a success.

“I’m glad the girls know I’m okay, because I was worried about them being worried because the surgery took so long. I just hope the pain doesn’t last as long as it did last time.”

Mama June also said in a previous clip that she was excited about having all the loose skin on her neck removed.

It was revealed on Mama June: From Not to Hot‘s Friday episode that the 37-year-old matriarch flew to Los Angeles for the turkey neck removal procedure – the third and final surgery she had to go through after her extreme weight loss.

“I’m in L.A. for my final surgery to have my face and my arms done. I’m finally going to be the skinny Mama June that I’ve always seen myself as.”

Even with her excitement, Mama June couldn’t hide her concerns about going under the knife. She had shared about her fears that the turkey neck removal procedure might not be a success. Also, she worried about not getting the results she’s always wanted.

There were also doubts whether or not she’ll be able to open her mouth after her surgery. She also admitted that she might miss her turkey neck at one point since it has become a part of her. Apparently, Mama June’s worries are over because she’s doing great.

“I’m ready to get the surgery over with to remove my turkey neck, but I’m kinda gonna miss my turkey neck. It’s more famous than I am.”

Mama June Shannon has gone through a lot of procedures just to remove the excess loose skin that was left after she lost her weight. The reality star should be thrilled about the completion of her weight loss journey.

Besides removing her turkey neck, Mama June had to have gastric bypass surgery and follow a strict diet and an exercise routine. Her regimen helped her go from a 400-lb woman to a size 4. She also had to remove excess skin from her arms and also receive breast lift and tummy tuck.

In a fresh clip from E! News, Mama June revealed the real reason for going through all those surgical procedures.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally.”

Watch Mama June’s shocking transformation and how she officially went from not to hot in the clip below.

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot ????❤️???????????? A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]