Kristen Stewart On Robert Pattinson Romance & Fame: ‘It Was Too Insane’

Kristen Stewart gained fame when she starred as Bella Swan in the Twilight series alongside her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, who played her onscreen lover Edward Cullen. The two became one of Hollywood’s power couples because of the global success of their romantic fantasy movie series.

Most teenagers would love to be in their position, but the American actress had a difficult time adjusting to the attention she’s been getting. The Sydney Morning Herald shared Stewart’s interview wherein she talked about her romance with Pattinson and fame.

“I was really, really young; I was 17,” she says. “It was too insane. It was too scary to try to make peace with how so many people wanted to know every detail about my life. They wanted everything. It was too much. I couldn’t break it down and digest what was happening. I was too insecure to lay it out for what it was.”

Despite what she has gone through, Kristen doesn’t seem to regret falling in love with Robert and starring in the Twilight series. She learned to appreciate that what she experienced during those years made her become who she is today. The actress gained recognition for her works and has become an icon of the LGTB community.

“It’s central to my personal history; it shaped me incalculably and taught me a lot of lessons about myself, about people, about society,” she revealed. “It’s funny how much I hated the attention. I really hated it – I don’t think that was a secret – but now I don’t look back at it and mourn and think, ‘What an awful time, I’m traumatized.’ It more fascinates me.”

Apart from being a critically-acclaimed actress, Stewart has also directed her first short film entitled Come Swim. Both of her parents worked in the movie industry which was probably the reason why she got involved in acting at a very young age. Kristen gained recognition in the award-winning film Panic Room where she played Jodie Foster’s daughter. The 26-year-old actress shared how she felt doing her first movie.

“I’ve never been happier than I’ve felt working on it,” she said. “I’ve wanted to direct since I was nine. With acting, you can work on a project, then walk away after the shoot is over and move on to the next project. As a director, you’re involved at every step along the way.”

Kristen Stewart hasn’t only evolved as an actress ever since her split from Robert Pattinson, but her sexuality as well. She has been linked to several women but only admitted being gay when she revealed her relationship with Alicia Cargile.

“Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” Stewart told Elle. “We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.'”

Their first public appearance as a couple was during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Unfortunately, the two broke up after a few months, and the actress has since moved on with other women. Her sexual revelation seems to have made her more liberated. Kristen also confessed how happy she is now being gay rather than when she was still dating Robert.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she admitted.

“But then it changed when I started dating a girl,” she added. “I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it,’ so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have both moved on from their highly publicized relationship. The 30-year-old English actor is reportedly engaged to British singer FKA Twigs while the Personal Shopper star has started dating supermodel Stella Maxwell.

