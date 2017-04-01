April The Giraffe Is Having An April Fools’ Baby, Animal Adventure Park Reveals

April the giraffe is having an April Fools baby after all, says Animal Adventure Park in its latest update. She’s on the verge of giving birth to her fourth calf and the park in Harpursville, New York is prepared to welcome the new arrival.

On Friday, April was noticeably not herself on the live cam. She was having contractions throughout the day and her interest in food had waned. At one point April was visibly uncomfortable, at which point the vet came in to examine her and record her progression. What he documented was shared online in the late evening.

The vet report posted on Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page indicates that all of the physical changes necessary before active labor unfolds has occurred.

“Here are the signs that I’m happy to be seeing: significant changes to her ‘back end’ including vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge. Mammary development including milk let-down and some occasional dripping. Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli. You will also see her do a few things including standing and staring off into space as well as stretching her neck and back legs. If you watch carefully you will see her abdominal wall tense up during those episodes. You’ll also see a lot more squinting and just odd behavior. Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon. – Not much has changed from the morning but I suspect she will go quickly.”

Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch, interviewed with ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday morning to discuss the hype surrounding April and the baby giraffe she’s expecting. He elaborated on how April’s behavior has substantially changed on Friday compared to the other days. The GMA reporter wanted a closer glimpse of April because the camera was behind her, but Jordan didn’t want to disturb April because she was in the middle of a contraction. From the viewer’s perspective, it was difficult to see what April was feeling, but she wasn’t accepting food and seemed distant. Jordan emphasized that April is usually a “pig” and loves her food, another sign she’s nearing the end of this pregnancy.

On Friday morning’s update, Animal Adventure Park urged viewers to keep watching because within 24 hours April the giraffe will definitely give birth. After weeks of saying April is “close” to giving birth, it’s finally about to happen.

There was an average of 200,000 and 240,000 viewers on the live cam Friday. April’s fans have waited too long to give up on her now!

Animal Adventure Park added in their Friday night post that it appears April waited for the month of April to have her calf after all.

“It looks like we will have an April Fools baby!

“Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April – waited for April!”

At 11:08 p.m., ET, April was moving at a marked slower pace than usual with her neck outstretched and head hanging low. The giraffe is restless and is finding it increasingly difficult to stand still for any length of time. She’s clearly ready to give birth and the arrival will most likely be by morning at this point, though her contractions could go on a while longer. Jordan said Friday morning April will certainly deliver this weekend. Going by the signs April is exhibiting, the calf isn’t going to keep its audience waiting much more.

Are you excited for April the giraffe to finally give birth? Are you watching her on Animal Adventure Park’s live cam?

[Featured Image by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images]