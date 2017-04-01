‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis’ Haunting, CarSon Divorce And Griffin’s Mom

General Hospital spoilers hint it is going to be a hard week for Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). After losing her husband, some things will feel alarming to her and it appears Julian Jerome (William deVry) is haunting her. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) are still trying to figure out if they should stay married or not. With so many people weighing in on the decision, it would be hard to determine if they should go for a divorce.

Olivia Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) reappearance in General Hospital opened up tons of story lines. Dr. Griffin Munro’s mother could be involved in the entire ruckus. Spoilers hinting the trip to Cassadine Island died down a bit thanks to new hints on what is going to happen next in General Hospital.

Haunting or Hunting?

Losing a husband has not been easy on Alexis and in previous episodes of General Hospital, she leaned on the bottle for support again. She needs to apologize for her actions. Since Julian died suddenly, she feels the need to have some sort of closure before she can move on. Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) believes Julian is still alive and she will ask Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) to look into it. Alexis has been receiving mysterious calls, and she suspects Julian is behind it. Unless mother and daughter get some closure, they won’t be able to move on.

General Hospital spoilers have been clear on one thing –Julian is alive and he will be back in town. Although his return is going to be a good occasion, he needs to answer to a lot of things. He will also be the key to unlocking big secrets which were only known to Liv.

The letter Julian left Alexis was a big reveal. Julian revealed why he has been acting like a thug who tried to kill his wife. General Hospital spoilers hint there is a future for Julexis after all.

Griffin’s Mother

While Liv is a confirmed nutcase, she is one scheming woman. She had this strange obsession with Duke Lavery, Griffin’s father. Liv even tried to resurrect her long lost love through Griffin, and she left cryptic words stating she doesn’t see any resemblance between Griffin and his mother. General Hospital fans took this line to mean more than just a taunting message. Griffin is bound for one surprise –the big reveal about his mother. Since Julian has been working closely with Liv, he could also have an idea about what his crazy sister is talking about.

Possible Divorce

Carly and Sonny are still in the process of figuring out if their marriage will work or not. General Hospital spoilers have been hinting that the Corinthos couple will be facing more trials if they decide not to call off their marriage. Carly is not willing to let the Nelle issue go. Her trust on her husband is crumbling. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is urging her mom to file for a divorce.

Meanwhile, Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) is back in town, and General Hospital spoilers tease he is going to come clean. Josslyn is unsure of how to react while this news makes Carly totally distressed. The truth will not sit well with Sonny, and he will be angry at Jax when he learns what really happened. The truth may be out about Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier), but she will realize something and she will act upon it. Spoilers tease what she does next would have a huge effect on other people.

Amidst all the revelations and the issue about her marriage, Carly will find it in her heart to forgive someone. General Hospital spoilers are not clear who that person could be. Could there be another chance for the CarSon marriage?

