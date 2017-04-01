Ciara Shares Baby Shower Pics Signaling Due Date Is Near

Ciara shared pictures of her baby shower on social media Friday. From what it looks like, not only were Ciara, Future Jr., and Russell Wilson all decked out in white, but so were the baby shower attendees.

Truly Grateful For My Girls ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/nKBTeKRH4a — Ciara (@ciara) March 31, 2017

The color white represents purity which had been a theme throughout Russell Wilson and Ciara’s courtship, so it’s likely that’s part of the reason Ciara chose white for her baby shower. Another possible explanation is that Ciara is trying to keep everyone guessing about baby Wilson’s gender.

According to E!, Ciara sparked rumors last month that she was having a boy after she shared a picture of herself with the caption “Blue is one of my favorite colors.”

Blue is one of my favorite colors.. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Fans immediately pounced on the caption assuming that Ciara was letting them in on the secret, but Ciara never responded to those who inquired as to whether or not that had been a hint that the baby was a boy. In fact, not only has the gender been kept quiet, but Ciara hasn’t revealed a due date either.

By the time Ciara and Russell Wilson both shared the news of her pregnancy, the singer appeared to have already begun to show. Given that both Wilson and Ciara were committed to abstinence prior to marriage, it would seem her due date would be more guessable than April the giraffe’s but her fluctuating appearance has kept people guessing.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot last July. This baby will be the first for Russell but Ciara already has a son with the rapper Future. Typically women show earlier with their subsequent pregnancies and it’s even possible Ciara is pulling a Beyonce and having twins.

Or perhaps Ciara’s weight gain is just appropriate for her body. With Future Jr., Ciara revealed she gained 60 lbs during her pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant with Future, one thing I learned quickly was, don’t ever let a pregnant lady be hungry, because when I was, I was like the Tasmanian Devil! I indulged in all the good food the world has to offer. After he was born—when I couldn’t exercise yet—I kept eating, and I gained 60 pounds,” Ciara told Shape.

Ciara rebounded from the weight gain of that pregnancy to lose the postpartum pounds in four short months. Despite her ability to bounce back, Ciara has been publicly adamant that she doesn’t to want pack on the pounds like she did last time. Given that Russell Wilson is an NFL quarterback and relies on fitness and nutrition to make a living, she’s more than likely achieving that goal.

Still Ciara’s social media sharing of her fluctuating appearance has made it difficult to guesstimate a true due date. Some pictures she shares show a smaller baby bump while others appear to suggest Ciara will pop at any moment. Earlier in the month, Ciara was involved in a fender bender in Los Angeles. TMZ stated that Ciara is in her third trimester and photos of the little mama from the scene seemed to corroborate that.

Rather than focusing on the unknowns, however, followers relished in Ciara’s sharing of her baby shower photos Fans have been begging the R&B singer to let them have a glimpse of them especially since Ciara has been incognito with only shots of her feet and Future Jr. Another post earlier in the week even prompted people to ask Ciara if she had secretly had the baby. She had been looking pretty far along while making appearances at public events but on Wednesday, she posted a picture that seemed to show no pregnant belly whatsoever.

My Rock. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Whether or not it was a picture from the past or it was just the lighting that hid Ciara’s baby bump is unclear. Regardless, Ciara appears to radiate pure joy in her baby shower pictures and the love for her family is obvious.

