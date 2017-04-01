Since nearly the start of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have been on again-off again, but for the last year, they have not only been apart, but they have barely communicated, and in fact, filming Southern Charm season 4 was the most Kathryn and Thomas had spoken in the near year since the season 3 reunion. In fact, Southern Charm season 4 will show that Thomas Ravenel was sniffing at another c0-star’s hive this season, and her name is not Kathryn Dennis.

And not only are Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel not together, but he hasn’t lived in South Carolina for two months, as he went to California near Palm Beach for the polo season with his team according to a series of photos taken at the Eldorado Polo Club in the Coachella Valley from early February on. Thomas has also made posts claiming that he had exclusive custody of his two children with Kathryn, yet prior to that date in early February, Kathryn Dennis had regularly posted photos of the kids around Charleston.

And the Southern Charm stars have a date later this month in a Charleston court, this time in a mediation venue, to discuss the custody schedule for toddlers Kensie and Saint Ravenel, says the Inquisitr. Many who know Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel said it is best for both parties to work things out in mediation, because both parties have been gathering dirt on the other in what was bound to be “mutually assured destruction.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Southern Charm‘ Thomas Ravenel Says He Is Too Intelligent To…

‘Southern Charm‘ Stars, What Are Their Real Ages?

‘Southern Charm‘ Cast Members Before They Were Bravo Reality…

‘Southern Charm‘ Kathryn Dennis Disturbed By Thomas Ravenel…

But perhaps the biggest sign that Southern Charm stars Kathryn and Thomas aren’t together were the posts last week from Dennis and Ravenel on the occasion of daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel’s birthday, spent in California. Thomas posted photos of Kensie with a cupcake, talking about how much she enjoyed her birthday, while Kathryn poster a picture of herself and Kensie when Kensie was an infant. Her words were touching and sad, as the two were not together for the special day.

“Cue the tears. My Daughter, my Angel, my Kensington Calhoun Ravenel is 3 years old today. I am so very blessed with such a happy, forever smiling, most loving, best snuggle bunny, sweetest pea, STRONG in the best of ways, and most importantly..Mommy’s Angel,” Kathryn captioned a lovely pic of herself with Kensie as a baby. “So very proud. So much. So, so very much.”

The kids loving their new "crib!" @southerncharmtv @bravotv A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

And Realitytea has added perhaps the final word to the question of whether the Southern Charm stars are still together, and that is with word that fans of the Bravo show will see that there was truth to what Kathryn Dennis said about Thomas and Landon, because season four will see Thomas and Landon together, at least briefly. From early on, Kathryn and Landon have not gotten along, and after catty comments during season three, and at the Southern Charm reunion, it looked likely that the two could never be friends. But while Thomas and Landon denied that anything had happened when Landon went on Kathryn’s Valentine’s Day trip to a Savannah bed and breakfast, they seem to have little to say about finally hooking up on camera for season four.

“#Spoileralert: things are no better between Kathryn and Landon, but Kathryn claims that the only thing she can control is the way she reacts to Landon (c’mon KD, we know you will be still making those crazy faces).”

Happy birthday to my Father. He has protected and loved me since the day I was born. Love you daddy. A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Southern Charm fans are ready to see what will develop for season four, and especially between Kathryn and Landon, as the comments on Twitter seem epic.

“I’m STILL laughing at @ kathryn_dennis saying to Landon, “I don’t want to be your friend, dumbass.”

Many are counting the days until Southern Charm season four starts on April 3rd.

“I am so hoping that @ kathryn_dennis gives it to Landon! And Kathryn is awesome 2 her fans! She will say hi and answer back.”

Do you think that Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are finally done for good?

[Featured Image by Bravotv]