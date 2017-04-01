WWE News: Major Changes Made To WrestleMania Main Event And Another Title Match

One would not expect there to be a lot of changes to an event as big as WrestleMania 33 on the weekend of it taking place, but WWE is trying to make as many of them as possible. On Friday evening, it was announced that Jim Ross would be returning to the company to call one match on Sunday night. That wasn’t the biggest news, though, as major changes are being made to the card order and they include the main event and a huge title match.

It was thought that the card was finalized for the public to see and know after this week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. While that does appear to be the case, it seems as if the order of the matches is still unknown and WWE may not yet know when they are all to take place.

Randy Orton won this year’s Royal Rumble which means he won the right to main event WrestleMania 33. He is facing off with Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, but it doesn’t appear as if that match was ever going to be placed in the final slot on Sunday.

Goldberg is defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in what the champion believes will be a “blood fest,” and it has been rumored to be the main event. Now, with less than two days to go, another match has stepped in and will take over the main event of WrestleMania 33.

Dave Meltzer said on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is most likely the match to go on last at WrestleMania 33. WWE is said to have gauged fan interest in what match they want to see the most, and it looks like Taker vs. Reigns is the one.

It does seem strange that this match would close the show since there are the two big title matches on the card. One may think that this could give a bit more credibility to the rumors of this being the final WrestleMania for The Undertaker, but that still remains to be seen.

If WWE does end up going with that match as the main event, it is expected that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship will go on second to last. As told to Jim Ross from Goldberg on a recent episode of The Ross Report, the champion doesn’t care if he is in the main event slot.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t [matter]. You know what…I can’t control that. It really doesn’t matter. I mean…people are going to conjecture, people are going to say that it doesn’t deserve to because of this, because of that. That doesn’t matter to me. Whenever it is, it’s going to be a blood fest. Whether I win or lose, the fact is Brock’s going to know he was in one hell of a fight and it isn’t going to be 15 seconds.”

While looking at the rest of the card, there has been confirmation of another change to the match order which actually takes one bout off the Kickoff Show.

Once it was revealed that the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match was moved to the Kickoff Show, fans began to let their incredible displeasure known. By the use of social media, fans began showcasing their anger and WWE has heard their voices loud and clear.

You spoke up. You’re awesome. Thank you. #WrestleMania — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2017

According to the USA Today, that title match has been moved from the Kickoff Show to the main card for WrestleMania 33. Alexa Bliss will defend her title in a Six-Pack Match against Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Mickie James, and Natalya, and it isn’t going to happen before WrestleMania officially begins.

Some people are a bit concerned about the card for WrestleMania 33 as they aren’t entirely sure if it has enough star power to be enjoyable. Not only is that a problem, but if the main event is changed to Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, it could cause a massive negative reaction. If Reigns ends up winning? WWE needs to be prepared for a full-out riot from those in attendance, so, they may want to consider changing up things again.

[Featured Image by WWE]