Trump Walks Out Of Executive Order Ceremony Without Signing, Ignores Questions

In an inexplicable turn of events, Donald Trump was caught on tape ignoring questions about Michael Flynn as he walked out of an executive order signing ceremony Friday. What’s more, Trump didn’t even bother to sign the orders before bailing, leaving VP Pence to chase after him. The bizarre scene played out at the White House, and involved executive orders pertaining to trade abuses, reports The Hill. Mike Pence briefly introduced the orders, flanked by Donald Trump, vowing that they would “put America first” and hold other nations accountable for trade violations.

Trump walks out on signing ceremony https://t.co/8gqlTmRr2H pic.twitter.com/taLfe4c9aN — Paola Burgos (@PaolaBurgosTV) April 1, 2017

When POTUS Trump took the podium, he was immediately hit with a question regarding disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn. As The Los Angeles Times reports, Flynn is apparently seeking immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying before Congress about the connections alleged connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. Michael Flynn rose to notoriety after being fired by Donald Trump just weeks into his new national security adviser role. The retired Lieutenant General released a statement via his lawyer Robert Kelner on Thursday claiming that he has “a story to tell.”

“Gen. Flynn certainly had a story to tell and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances from unfair prosecution.”

WATCH: Trump Walks Out Of Ceremony, Forgets to Sign Executive Orders https://t.co/6S73zxtABX pic.twitter.com/DiJP1sVBDy — Latest.com (@latest_com) March 31, 2017

Donald Trump has reportedly supported Flynn’s bid for immunity, while Congress has reportedly rejected the idea. While Trump has taken to Twitter to address the issue, he has not publicly answered media questions regarding the Flynn situation.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Fast forward to Friday’s executive order signing ceremony. Donald Trump speaks a few short words about the executive orders eagerly awaiting his signature, and is “hassled” by a member of the press pool with a question about Michael Flynn and Russia. After getting “visibly flustered” by the question, Trump immediately and unceremoniously walks out of the ceremony, Mike Pence hurriedly following behind, executive order folders in hand.

Check it out.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for “Trump walks out” to become a widely-discussed topic on Twitter and other social media, and folks across the nation and around the world felt compelled to share their thoughts about the President so publicly and brazenly dodging the uncomfortable Flynn matter. Some concerned social media users were even concerned that aging POTUS Trump may have forgotten to sign the orders, despite being in the midst of a ceremony compelling him to do just that. At 70 years old when he was sworn in, Trump is the oldest president ever to take office. At least one Twitter user surmised that the odd scene of Trump walking out of the signing ceremony without signing the executive orders could even be a sign of dementia.

@JohnPersinos1 PROBABLY ANOTHER FAILURE HE'S TOO CHICKEN TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH! — Ann Kennedy (@ann_kennedy62) March 31, 2017

Another social media user analyzed the “Trump walks out” body language, declaring Donald “unhappy.”

@JackDRunyan wow, trump's body language as he walks out shows just how unhappy he is — Blue State Life (@BlueState4Life) March 31, 2017

The executive orders, rushed out of the ceremony by a clearly confused Mike Pence, did reportedly eventually get Trump seal of approval, but away from prying eyes and inquisitive reporters.

Still, social media continues to share the disturbing video of a sitting POTUS walking out of an executive order signing ceremony without actually signing any executive orders.

@dreamwithfaith His little puppet Pence nods smiles while Trump pouts walks out the door ! Must be nice working with T all the mood swings! — Noreen Metz Williams (@MetzWilliams) April 1, 2017

In the midst of his Friday walks, both out the door of the executive order signing ceremony and apparently as far away from the media as he was able to get, Donald Trump never did answer any questions about Michael Flynn, his request for immunity or the Russia investigation.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]