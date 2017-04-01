Kanye West: Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Convincing Him For ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Kanye West is reportedly in talks to join the forthcoming reboot of American Idol, it has been alleged.

According to reports, NBC is actively working on a new format for the show, which came to a not-so-shocking end last summer when show execs at Fox felt the ratings were no longer solid enough to keep the program running for another series.

Rumors concerning a reboot emerged back in November, and according to Radar Online, NBC has a brand new team putting together ideas that will eventually see the show not only be bigger than before, but also stand out amongst its competition against The Voice.

NBC will be the home to both shows, if they win the current bidding war against Fox, TMZ notes, which will be a first for the network. But at this given point, while the show’s format is still being discussed, Kanye West’s name has been mentioned in multiple meetings. It seems as if producers are desperate to have Kanye as one of the panelists.

Kanye West is known for his brutally honest opinion and his unapologetic characteristics, sources tell Radar Online. That’s exactly what bosses are looking for at NBC — Simon Cowell will not be reprising his role for the reboot, they want someone who’s not only more controversial, but has an opinion like no other.

Kanye West has never shied from the idea of taking part in a reality show of this kind, especially when it comes to establishing new artists. Music is Kanye’s first passion, so if he can possibly help other artists on a show such as the forthcoming American Idol reboot, West is said to be down with it.

“Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it,” a source shares. “Kanye West is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell. If Ryan hosting can help get them Kanye, that’s a happy result for NBC.”

Of course, there has been some hesitation on the rapper’s part. He’s never found himself judging a show before, so he doesn’t know what to expect, the insider adds.

Jennifer Lopez, who is also said to be in talks to join the reboot version of the show, is said to have been in contact with Kanye West about their potential roles on the show. Of course, it’s all still said to be in the early stages of development, but Kanye is keen to know what he’s getting himself into, which is why he reached out to JLo, Hollywood Life adds.

“Kanye West’s weighing the options and is even grilling Jennifer Lopez on what’s involved. It’s not an easy gig, but the offer he’s got is proving to be very hard to refuse.”

With Kanye West reportedly having taken a hiatus from the music industry following his mental breakdown in November, signing the contract with NBC to star on their new show wouldn’t be such a bad idea, fans have stressed on social media.

It would give Kanye the platform to share his creative skills, and if he chooses to leave the show after the first season, NBC would supposedly be open to the idea of rotating the panelists similar to how it has done on The Voice, which would work in Kanye West’s favor, if he was to go back to touring or work on new music.

Kanye West has yet to respond to claims that he’s in talks to become a panelist on NBC’s American Idol reboot. It’s unclear when the show would be returning, but considering that the format is still being worked out, the network is most likely looking at a premiere date for 2018, having already lined up its current schedule for the remainder of this year.

Do you think Kanye West would be a right fit for the show?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]