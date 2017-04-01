WWE News & Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker ‘WrestleMania’ Match Special Bets

The WWE’s huge Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania 33 is leading to plenty of speculation. The match has been building ever since the Royal Rumble 2017 just a few months ago in San Antonio, Texas. On past episodes of Monday Night Raw, the two wrestling stars have crossed paths in the ring with each of them getting the upper hand on the other. It has led to plenty of curiosity to whether or not this is Taker’s last big match on “the grandest stage of them all,” leaving fans wondering if it could very well close out the pay-per-view. In addition, there are some interesting betting specials about the match which have recently been revealed.

As WWE Leaks reported on Friday, the Kambi oddsmakers have listed a variety of “prop bets” for WrestleMania 33 matches. These special bets are wagers that bettors can place on whether or not something happens in a match or happens a certain number of times. The Reigns vs. Undertaker match has quite a few of these prop bets that are noteworthy. They include everything from which moves take place, how many times they take place, and how long this match will last on the pay-per-view card.

Could a familiar foe show up during this battle? There is a special bet for whether or not Braun Strowman interferes on Sunday. Strowman crossed paths with both guys over the past weeks on Raw and was chokeslammed by “The Deadman.” Could that lead to the big guy showing up during this epic match? Strowman is already booked for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, so it’s possible. The current odds for this bet have an even chance of Strowman getting involved, meaning a $100 bet would return another $100 if he does in fact interfere.

One of these special bets is also quite comical, as there is a bet over how long Undertaker’s entrance will take at the big pay-per-view. The current bet is for his entrance to last longer than five minutes with the “Yes” choice at 9 to 10 versus “No” at 4 to 5 odds. As fans know, Taker’s entrance typically has a slow build to the point he simply appeared in the ring at the Royal Rumble after the lights went out. At the big set in Orlando for this Sunday’s pay-per-view, there will be a long ramp for superstars to make their way down before getting into the ring. Undertaker isn’t moving too fast these days, leaving fans to wonder about what will take place.

There is another intriguing special bet and that is how long the Reigns vs. Undertaker WrestleMania match will last from “bell-to-bell.” Current odds have 17 minutes at 3 to 5, while 16:59 or less is at 6 to 5 odds. If the match goes on last as has been rumored by Cageside Seats, then it could easily eclipse the 17-minute mark. However, others are speculating that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar or Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt will close out the show. The last thing WWE wants is for a heavy dose of boos to close their biggest pay-per-view of the year, but stranger decisions have been made.

There are plenty of other specials for the betting on this match. Other bets include which move will happen first such as the “Drive By” by Reigns (3 to 4) vs. “Snake Eyes” by Undertaker (19 to 20), or the Tombstone Piledriver (9 to 10) vs. Spear (4 to 5). There’s also a bet over which of these two ring competitors will score the first near pinfall with Reigns a favorite at 13 to 20 and The Undertaker at 11 to 10 odds.

This match is going to play an interesting part in WWE history with what goes down. If Roman Reigns is the winner, it will probably lead to even more “hate” from a large number of fans with how WWE continues trying to force him upon them. If this is the closing match to The Undertaker’s career, then WWE wants to do things big. It’s been said by some rumor sites that Taker is wanting to help put Roman Reigns over and that would come at the expense of his second-ever loss at WrestleMania. However, for wrestling fans, the best bet on this match is to simply sit back, watch, and hope for an entertaining classing in Orlando, Florida.

[Featured Image by WWE]