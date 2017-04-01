Brie Bella Spoils If John Cena Will Propose to Nikki Bella at ‘Wrestlemania 33’

The WWE Universe continues to speculation about the rumored proposal that John Cena may have planned for Nikki Bella after their match at Wrestlemania 33, but if anyone knows the scoop before it becomes real, it would be Brie Bella. She is currently pregnant with her first child with Daniel Bryan, but if John Cena was going to propose to her sister, it’s very likely she would know about it and want to be there no matter what.

Heading into Wrestlemania 33, there has been a lot of speculation about Nikki Bella’s WWE career coming to an end. On Sunday, she’ll tag with John Cena against The Miz and Maryse in one of the most anticipated matches on the Wrestlemania card. Over the past few days, there have been reports about Nikki’s neck not being at one-hundred percent, which has led to a lot more speculation that Sunday is the end of her career.

Rumors about John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 33 started even before anyone believed that she could be coming towards the end of her WWE career. On paper, it seemed to be the perfect fairytale ending for her, especially considering how it has been built up on Total Divas and Total Bellas over the past few years. Not to mention, it would go down in WWE history as one of the most romantic moments ever.

WWE didn’t bring the relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella onto WWE television for a long time because the timing wasn’t right. However, WWE officials felt it was right time after Nikki Bella returned to WWE after her neck surgery last year. The WWE Universe saw them together on Total Divas, but seeing the couple on SmackDown has been different, especially with them having a Wrestlemania match together.

In particular, John Cena has been vocal about how special the match with Nikki Bella will be for him. Cena revealed that he holds the chance to have a match with Nikki to be so special because he’s had a lot of great moments in WWE and on the grandest stage of them all. However, it’s always been him alone out there, but he will be able to share the moment with the love of his life, which will make it one of his greatest moments.

WWE has done a good job mixing a lot of the real life into the rivalry between Bella and Cena vs Maryse and Miz. It’s been reported that the reason why WWE officials changed John Cena’s plans for Wrestlemania was because he is planning a proposal in Orlando. Cena has been burned by marriage before, but he will be all in if he proposes to Nikki on Sunday or anytime in the future, but the former seems like a dream scenario.

If the proposal is going to happen, John Cena and Nikki Bella will beat The Miz and Maryse. After that, the couple will have their moment on the grandest stage of them all. However, it’s likely that Brie Bella and the rest of the Bella Family will be in attendance, but that’s where the issue lies with the rumored proposal. In a post on social media, Brie Bella had the following to say about John proposing to Nikki on Sunday night:

“And also, there are all these rumors that he is going to propose to my sister. I do not think that is going to happen. I know there is like bets going on in Vegas, which is so gnarly. But there is no way, I don’t think that is going to happen”.

Especially since I won’t be there. So it better not happen”

Since John Cena and Nikki Bella are such high profile WWE Superstars, any plans for a secret proposal on the grandest stage of them all is going to be found out by the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, that ruins a lot of the surprise for the couple. Brie Bella may be trying to deny the moment until Wrestlemania, but it seems like she’s not expecting a fairytale ending for Nikki Bella on the grandest stage of them all in Orlando.

