Does Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa Want To Become A Sexy Chef?

Mia Khalifa is changing careers once again. The social media star became an overnight sensation when she starred in adult videos that surfaced on Pornhub. Mia retired from the adult entertainment industry over a year ago to work as a sports columnist. On Thursday, she announced that she now has some other career goals in mind.

The 23-year-old’s latest career aspirations have been driving Twitter wild. Khalifa is known for her provocative social media posts. She loves to make everything she does look sexy. Since her retirement, the social media star continues to keep herself busy rooting for her favorite sports teams while posting sexy selfies to her 1.11 million Instagram followers.

Mia proves that she can cook too. She gave fans 24 hours to give her their recipe requests on Instagram, reports the Daily Star. Mia had a terrific idea in mind. She wanted to give her fans a sexy cooking show on Instagram. In exchange, they would purchase cooking utensils off her Amazon wish list. Some of the items on her wish list included a $20 cookbook and a $400 line of pots and pants.

I updated my wishlist and am officially taking recipe requests! (Don't let the hat fool you, I can cook more than turnovers) Just add the dish you wanna see me make and your social media handle in the note when you send something. Link is in my bio for the next 24 hours ????????‍???? A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

“I’m making chorizo mussels & calamari on my IG story tonight & I’m going live in btwn. For once your gf will be happy to catch you watching me,” she added.

One of the clips showed Khalifa whisking creme brulee in a crop top that barely contained her famous assets. She kept the camera focused on her taut abs, which she has been seen working out in the gym. Khalifa also did a little dance for her followers as she made the dessert.

Crême brûbaé ????????‍???? A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

In some follow-up posts, she showed off her dishes. She proved to her fans that she has the chops to become a sexy chef if she wanted to.

Moules à la portugaise (chorizo mussels), calamari, and crusty French garlic bread ????????????????‍???? (recipe in IG story!) A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Check out my IG story for the full recipe ????????‍???????? comment any dishes you'd wanna see me cook in the future. Might fuck around and make hummus for you basics tomorrow ???????? #ChefMia A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Mia also drove her fans nuts when she shared a video of herself getting ready in the morning. She has done a complete one-eighty in her life by becoming a sports columnist and radio host. But that hasn’t stopped Mia from getting steamy on social media.

She took to Twitter to share a video of herself getting ready in her bathroom, reports ComicBook. She told her over 6 million followers that she loves dancing while getting ready. The clip shows Khalifa putting on makeup in just a black Calvin Klein bra and boy shorts. Khalifa’s bra leaves little to the imagination as it shows off her cleavage.

Been jamming to this since it dropped… @L_Bell26 killed the game, once again ???????? Post Interview by Juicehttps://t.co/rtXM4Au1Aw pic.twitter.com/Uo3z3ygTSt — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) March 30, 2017

These videos come after Mia posted one of her raciest selfies yet. The mirror selfie shows the brunette beauty wearing black lace lingerie. She’s seen rocking a black silk and lace Kimono-style robe that she wore to cover up her sheer bra and matching panties set. Mia told her fans that she received the sexy ensemble from Edge o’ Beyond, a British luxury lingerie and jewelry brand, according to the Instagram account.

Messy room, messy hair, messy march madness bracket. Thank god for this @edgeobeyond special delivery… making me feel sexy and like I have my life together ♥️ I'm wearing the Avery set, link is in their bio ???????? A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

In an exclusive interview with the Washington Post, Khalifa said she quit the adult entertainment industry after she only acted for three months. Khalifa made her foray as an adult video star during her college heydays.

“I guess it was my rebellious phase,” she said. “It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that.”

What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram post? Do you think she should become a chef or a sports commentator?

