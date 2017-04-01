WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer To Make Huge One-Night Return At ‘WrestleMania 33’

The card for WrestleMania 33 has been complete and finalized, that isn’t stopping WWE from throwing in a few surprises and unexpected happenings. Rumors are still swirling about names that may appear or title changes that could take place, but a new rumor popped up on Friday evening and it is an interesting one. Speculation is running wild that a WWE Hall of Famer could make a one-night return for a match at WrestleMania this Sunday.

While the announce teams are likely already in place and confirmed for each match on the card, rumor has it that a Hall of Famer is going to make a return for just one night. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Jim Ross is going to place the headset on once again and call at least one match on the WrestleMania 33 card.

Supposedly, the deal was made with WWE weeks ago as they asked and he agreed. It isn’t known what match he is going to call, but the deal appears to be sealed and the legendary announcer is going to be at the booth once more.

This news comes just one week after Jim Ross’ wife Jan died at the age of 55 after being in a vehicle accident two days prior. She was riding her Vespa without a helmet near their home in Oklahoma when she hit by a teenager driving a car, according to Fox News.

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone.???????? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

Just two days ago, Ross wrote on his blog called JR’s BBQ that he was planning on attending WrestleMania 33 and fulfilling his commitments. He was going to have two “Ringside” shows this weekend and also do some other appearances, and the legendary announcer said that he would make sure those things took place despite the loss of his wife.

For many years, Ross teamed with Jerry “The King” Lawler as a legendary announcing pair for WWE television. Good ol’ JR retired from WWE in September of 2013 after being with the company for 20 years, and that would make his rumored WrestleMania return that much more special.

If Jim Ross does end up calling a match at WrestleMania 33, no-one knows which one it would be. Pro Wrestling Sheet believes it would likely be one of the bigger bouts on the card such as Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker or Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

It could be any matches on the PPV, and the current card for WrestleMania 33 is as follows.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alex Bliss (c) vs. Women’s division

Raw Women’s Championship – Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Raw Tag Team Championship – Ladders Match: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus or Enzo Amore & Big Cass

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

It would be interesting to see who Ross would be partnered up with as he has worked with Jerry “The King” Lawler, Michael Cole, and a host of others over the years. Corey Graves calling a match with Ross would also be a nice mix of old-school and new for mixed generations.

Jim Ross is a true legend in the world of professional wrestling and is deservedly in the WWE Hall of Fame as he should be. His wife’s recent passing was so incredibly tragic and it has been obvious that he took it so very hard. Ross has publicly said this week that his wife would have wanted him to attend WrestleMania 33, but no-one had any idea that he may actually call a match. While it is still just a rumor at this time, it would be a great one-night return if it happened.

[Featured Image by WWE