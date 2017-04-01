Watch West Indies Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 3rd T20, Start Time, Preview

A late bowling comeback by Pakistan spinner Hasan Ali gave his team a narrow win over West Indies in the second T20, and now the third match in the four-game series will live stream from Trinidad and Tobago Saturday as the struggling West Indies side faces a must-win game to keep their last hope of escaping the series on level terms alive.

For Pakistan, however, Saturday’s match represents a chance to grab another series trophy and continue their dominance over the team that captured the T20 World Cup in India almost exactly one year ago.

After suffering a one-sided beating in the series opener, West Indies came within four runs of overtaking the Pakistan total of 132 on Thursday, only to falter before the poised performance of Hasan, who held the Windies’ Jason Holder to a single on the final ball when West Indies required four to force a tie breaking super-over.

Teenage spinmaster Shadab Khan claimed a four-wicket haul for the second match in a row, including the wicket of Marlon Samuels, stopping the threatening West Indies batsman at a match-high 44. Wahab Riaz also returned to form, taking a wicket of his own.

Fans who want to watch a live stream of the third Pakistan vs. West Indies T20 match can find full streaming information below on this page. First ball is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

For cricket fans in Pakistan, that start time will be 9:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in the United Kingdom the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time.

In the United States cricket enthusiasts can watch the third of four West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 matches stream live starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the third of the four West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket matches live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the potentially series-clinching T20 match available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the Third T20I in India

Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 series. The live stream will be exclusive to viewers inside of India, however. Within the country, the third 20-overs match will be available to watch live online at the Ten Sports site at this link.

Live Stream the Third T20I in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The West Indies vs. Pakistan third T20 will be broadcast by Sky Sports Two, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Trinidad. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Live Stream the Third West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I in the United States

To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket match live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the third West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan third T20I from Port of Spain.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Here are the expected teams for Saturday’s third West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket match from Queen’s Park Oval.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Keiron Pollard, Rovman Powell/Jason Mohammad, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Samuel Badree, Keswick Williams.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal/Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz.

